New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

The Tesla Model Y lineup in India has expanded to three variants with the introduction of the new Model Y L (long-wheelbase). While the overall design and feature set remain consistent at large, the three versions differ in performance, range, battery setup and seating configuration. Let's compare the new LWB variant with the standard trim and see what the differences are.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y L Launched In India At Rs 61.99 Lakh

New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Model Y RWD Standard Range Rs 59.89 lakh Model Y L AWD Long Range Rs 61.99 lakh Model Y RWD Long Range Rs 67.89 lakh

The standard Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh, making it the most accessible option in the range. The Long Range RWD comes in at Rs 67.89 lakh, which is Rs 8 lakh more than the base version. The newly introduced Model Y L AWD is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh, Rs 2.10 lakh higher than the RWD, but still Rs 5.90 lakh more affordable than the Long Range variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Dimensions

The Model Y L is 179 mm longer, measuring 4,969 mm, compared to 4,790 mm for the standard Model Y. It is also taller by 44 mm (1,668 mm vs 1,624 mm). In terms of width, the Model Y L measures 2,129 mm, akin to the Standard model. Ground clearance is marginally higher at 169 mm, compared to 167 mm on the standard variants.

The Model Y L is also heavier on paper, with a kerb weight of 2,088 kg, compared to 1,928 kg (RWD) and 1,901 kg (Long Range RWD).

New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Interior & Features

Step inside, and the overall layout remains familiar across the lineup, with a 16-inch central touchscreen and powered front seats with heating and ventilation. All variants also feature an 8-inch display for rear passengers, along with ambient lighting and a clean, minimal dashboard design.

The key distinction comes in seating configuration. The standard RWD and Long Range RWD are offered with a five-seat layout, while the Model Y L introduces a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 arrangement, with captain chairs in the second row.

In terms of equipment, the Model Y L also gets an upgraded 18-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, compared to the 9-speaker setup in the other two variants. It also adds features such as front seat thigh extension.

New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Battery Pack & Performance

The standard RWD variant is equipped with a smaller battery pack (standard range). It offers a WLTP-certified range of 500 km and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Stepping up to the Long Range RWD brings a larger battery pack (long range). This variant bumps up the driving range to a claimed 661 km (WLTP), while also slightly improving acceleration, completing the 0-100 kmph run in 5.6 seconds.

The Model Y L AWD sits at the top of the range, featuring a dual-motor setup paired with a larger battery pack (long range). It has a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 5.0 seconds and delivers the highest claimed range in the lineup at 681 km (WLTP).

Charging capability varies slightly across the three versions of the Model Y. The standard Model Y RWD supports up to 175 kW DC fast charging, adding up to 238 km of range in 15 minutes. Step up to the Long Range RWD, and peak charging increases to 250 kW, with up to 267 km added in 15 minutes. The Model Y L AWD also supports 250 kW charging, but manages to add up to 288 km in 15 minutes, making it the quickest to replenish range in short charging stops among the three.

New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Hardware

All three versions of the Model Y use a multilink suspension setup. The RWD variants feature frequency-dependent damping, while the Model Y L is equipped with electronically controlled variable damping along with selectable drive modes, allowing for adjustments. The Model Y L also stands apart with its all-wheel-drive layout, compared to the rear-wheel-drive configuration of the other two variants.

All three variants ride on 19-inch wheels, but there’s a distinction. The Model Y RWD and Long Range RWD come equipped with 19-inch Crossflow wheels. The Model Y L, on the other hand, gets a different set of 19-inch two-tone Machina 2.0 wheels, giving it a slightly more premium visual identity compared to the standard variants.

