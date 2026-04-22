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Tesla Model Y L Launched In India At Rs 61.99 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Apr 22, 2026, 11:18 AM
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Tesla Model Y L Launched In India At Rs 61.99 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Gets AWD as standard
  • Sits on 150 mm longer wheelbase
  • Features a 3-row layout with captain seats in the second row

Tesla India has expanded its India offering with the launch of the long-wheelbase Model Y SUV priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to its standard sibling, the Model Y sits on a 150 mm longer wheelbase and measures in at 4,976 mm long, 2,129 mm wide and 1,668 mm tall. In comparison, the standard Model Y sits at 4,797 mm long and 1,624 mm tall, while the width is identical.

Also Read: New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Tesla Model Y L 2

On the design front, the Model Y L looks little different to the standard Model Y from the front and rear. In profile, the stretch proportions and taller roofline are more evident, which – aside from the badging – is the only real giveaway that this is a physically larger SUV than the standard Model Y. The SUV also rides on different design 19-inch alloy wheels.

Tesla Model Y L 3

The big change, however, comes inside the cabin where the standard Model Y’s two-row seating arrangement makes way for a 3-row arrangement with individual captain seats in the second row. As with the standard Model Y, the long-wheelbase SUV gets a broadly similar equipment list with a large 15.8-inch central touchscreen and a second 8-inch touchscreen on the back of the central floor console for the second-row passengers. The touchscreens are essentially the nerve centre for almost all in-car functions, ranging from audio to air conditioning and more.

Tesla Model Y L

Other features include heated and ventilated front and second seats with electric adjustment, ambient lighting, tinted glass roof, adaptive suspension and more.

On the powertrain front, the Model Y L differs from its standard counterpart by offering all-wheel drive as standard. Peak output stands at 378 kW and 590 Nm with 0-100 kmph dusted in a claimed 5 seconds. Claimed range stands at 681 km on the WLTP cycle.

# Tesla Model Y# Tesla Model Y LWB# Tesla Model Y L# Tesla Model Y Long Wheelbase# Model Y L# Model Y Long Wheelbase# Cars# Cover Story

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