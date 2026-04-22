Tesla Model Y L Launched In India At Rs 61.99 Lakh

Tesla India has expanded its India offering with the launch of the long-wheelbase Model Y SUV priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to its standard sibling, the Model Y sits on a 150 mm longer wheelbase and measures in at 4,976 mm long, 2,129 mm wide and 1,668 mm tall. In comparison, the standard Model Y sits at 4,797 mm long and 1,624 mm tall, while the width is identical.

Also Read: New Tesla Model Y L vs Model Y: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

On the design front, the Model Y L looks little different to the standard Model Y from the front and rear. In profile, the stretch proportions and taller roofline are more evident, which – aside from the badging – is the only real giveaway that this is a physically larger SUV than the standard Model Y. The SUV also rides on different design 19-inch alloy wheels.

The big change, however, comes inside the cabin where the standard Model Y’s two-row seating arrangement makes way for a 3-row arrangement with individual captain seats in the second row. As with the standard Model Y, the long-wheelbase SUV gets a broadly similar equipment list with a large 15.8-inch central touchscreen and a second 8-inch touchscreen on the back of the central floor console for the second-row passengers. The touchscreens are essentially the nerve centre for almost all in-car functions, ranging from audio to air conditioning and more.

Other features include heated and ventilated front and second seats with electric adjustment, ambient lighting, tinted glass roof, adaptive suspension and more.

On the powertrain front, the Model Y L differs from its standard counterpart by offering all-wheel drive as standard. Peak output stands at 378 kW and 590 Nm with 0-100 kmph dusted in a claimed 5 seconds. Claimed range stands at 681 km on the WLTP cycle.