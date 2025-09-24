New Hero Xtreme 160R Combat Edition Leaked Ahead Of Launch
- Updates to the motorcycle include a new headlight and digital instrument cluster
- Mechanicals expected to stay unchanged
- Festive season launch likely.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V appears to be the next Hero motorcycle to receive the Combat Edition treatment, with a video of the model on display emerging online. The 160R Combat edition was displayed alongside several other Hero products, suggesting that the video could be from a dealer event.
Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22
Starting with the cosmetics, the Xtreme 160R Combat Edition appears to adopt the same matte grey colour scheme as the Xoom 110 & Karizma Combat Editions that came before it, complemented by yellow contrasting graphics. Other differentiators over the standard 160R look to be a new headlamp - similar to the unit on the 250R, replete with the ‘H’ pattern DRL and projector element, and a new coloured digital instrument cluster.
Also read: Exclusive: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control
The switchgear, too, looks to be updated, though we can’t get a clear look at any feature updates. It however, remains to be seen if the feature updates will be rolled out to the rest of the Xtreme 160R series or be limited to the Combat Edition.
Also read: Hero Xtreme 125R Single-Seat Variant Launched At Rs 1 Lakh
Mechanically, expect Hero to make no updates to the Xtreme 160R 4V with the same 163 cc, single-cylinder engine good for 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
