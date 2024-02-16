Login

PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks

The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • PayTM no longer in list of authorised banks
  • IHMCL issues fresh list of 39 approved banks
  • PayTM holds a roughly 30 per cent share in the FASTag market

PayTM has now been delisted from the list of authorised FASTag issuers by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and its subsidiary the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL). The move comes after the digital payments platform was ordered to stop issuing new FASTags last month, followed by the RBI directing the portal to stop accepting deposits, top-ups, etc., from customers from February 29, 2024. The RBI however allowed the platform to offer deposit-based payment services in the intervening period till the balance in an individual's account ran out.

 

Also read: GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
 

undefined

 

The move by the NHAI and IHMCL to drop the bank from its official listing looks to be the next logical step. Users of PayTM FASTags are required to source FASTags from other authorised banks before February 29, 2024. The date is also the deadline for vehicle owners to complete all FASTag KYC requirements on existing FASTags. Post the date any FASTags with incomplete KYC details will be blacklisted.

 

Also read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Now Open To Public
 

As per PTI, NHAI officials estimate there to be over 8 crore FASTag users in the country with PayTM holding a roughly 30 per cent share in the space. This equates to over 2 crore users with PayTM FASTags on their vehicles.

 

IHMCL has released its latest list of approved banks issuing FASTags. The list includes names such as Central Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI, IDFC First and more.

# FASTag Implementation# FASTag Account# FASTag Toll# FASTag# FASTag recharge# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 24 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 MG Hector, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2020 MG Hector
  • 39,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 33,309/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Hyundai i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.85 Lakh
₹ 6,383/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Toyota Fortuner
  • 7,925 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 49 Lakh
₹ 1,09,743/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.4
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.75 Lakh
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami

Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country

Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024

F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
F1 2024: Red Bull Unveils New RB20 For Upcoming Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs

F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
F1 2024: Mercedes Unveils W15, The Last Hamilton Car Before Ferrari Move
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.

Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
Honda Patents Reveal Crosswind Assist And Lane Warning Systems
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.

Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.

Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.

Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Edition Commemorates 75 Years Of The Brand
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The special edition of the Abarth 695 is restricted to just 1,368 units.

HC Asks NHAI To Respond To Plea Challenging Collection Of Double Toll Tax From Vehicles Without FASTag
HC Asks NHAI To Respond To Plea Challenging Collection Of Double Toll Tax From Vehicles Without FASTag
c&b icon By Press Trust of India
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Delhi High Court sought the response of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Centre to a plea challenging the rule making it compulsory for vehicles without FASTag to pay double the the toll tax.

Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 Now Supports FasTag-Based Parking Charge Collection
Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 Now Supports FasTag-Based Parking Charge Collection
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The multi-level carpark has a dedicated entry and exit gate at parking level P5 where owners can pay the parking charge via the vehicle’s FasTag

How to Close a FASTag Account?
How to Close a FASTag Account?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Learn the various ways in which you can shut your FASTag account for good before selling your car

FASTag Toll Collection Jumps To A Record Rs. 119 Crore/Day In December 2021: Report
FASTag Toll Collection Jumps To A Record Rs. 119 Crore/Day In December 2021: Report
c&b icon By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The FASTag toll collection also increased by Rs. 502 crore in December when compared to November in 2021. It also saw a substantial jump in revenue increasing by Rs. 1,375 crore year-on-year.

Everything You Need To Know About FASTag
Everything You Need To Know About FASTag
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The long, never-ending queue is one of the most annoying things about crossing toll plazas. Thanks to FASTag, that won't happen again!

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved