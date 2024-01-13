Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Now Open To Public
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 13, 2024
- The bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Built at a cost in excess of Rs 17,840 crore
- Aimed at improving connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also called the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been opened for public use. India’s longest sea bridge was inaugurated on January 12, 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Also read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
Constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore the 21.8 km long project is the longest bridge constructed to date in the country with 16.5 km constructed over water – making it India’s longest sea bridge as well. The MTHL aims to boost connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by reducing congestion at the traditional entry points to the city as well as offering savings in travel time and fuel expenses.
The MTHL was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2023.
The MTHL will also act as a link between Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport as well as a link between Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
The toll for the complete Sewri to Nhava Sheva has been set at Rs 250 for cars for a one-way trip while the toll for Sewri to Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) is set at Rs 200. The toll for a return trip is 1.5 times the fare for a one-way trip. The MTHL has a speed limit of 100 kmph for cars.
The MTHL also features a new open-road tolling system said to use cameras and scanners to charge toll to users. This eliminates the need for traditional toll booths as well as allowing for faster movement of traffic.
Image Source: PIB, Maharashtra DGIPR
