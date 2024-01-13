Login

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Now Open To Public

The 21.8 km long six-lane bridge has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore and is the longest bridge in the country.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Built at a cost in excess of Rs 17,840 crore
  • Aimed at improving connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also called the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been opened for public use. India’s longest sea bridge was inaugurated on January 12, 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

 

Also read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
 

Constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore the 21.8 km long project is the longest bridge constructed to date in the country with 16.5 km constructed over water – making it India’s longest sea bridge as well. The MTHL aims to boost connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by reducing congestion at the traditional entry points to the city as well as offering savings in travel time and fuel expenses.

The MTHL was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2023.

 

The MTHL will also act as a link between Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport as well as a link between Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

 

The toll for the complete Sewri to Nhava Sheva has been set at Rs 250 for cars for a one-way trip while the toll for Sewri to Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) is set at Rs 200. The toll for a return trip is 1.5 times the fare for a one-way trip. The MTHL has a speed limit of 100 kmph for cars.

 

The MTHL also features a new open-road tolling system said to use cameras and scanners to charge toll to users. This eliminates the need for traditional toll booths as well as allowing for faster movement of traffic.

 

Image Source: PIB, Maharashtra DGIPR

# MTHL# Mumbai Trans Harbour Link# Atal Setu
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

VW’s Cariad, Bosch Partner To Test Automated Valet Charging Tech For EVs
VW’s Cariad, Bosch Partner To Test Automated Valet Charging Tech For EVs
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17717 second ago

The system combines Bosch’s automated valet parking tech with charging robots to self-park and charge EVs in parking lots.

SIAM: Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Crossed 4 Million Units in 2023
SIAM: Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Crossed 4 Million Units in 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11252 second ago

While two-wheeler wholesales in 2023 registered an increase, the segment’s export numbers fell by 20 per cent compared to 2022

Limited Edition Ducati Diavel For Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks Of Unveil
Limited Edition Ducati Diavel For Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks Of Unveil
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9065 second ago

The limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley was one of the most expensive motorcycle launches in 2023 paying homage to the British carmaker's equally rare Batur luxury car.

Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The first model to enter UK will be the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter, and MotoGB, Hero’s distribution partner will select at least 50 dealers for Hero MotoCorp.

Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.

BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The G 310 series remained the brand's best-seller accounting for 88 per cent of the total sales

Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The first batch of Tata passenger vehicles has rolled out of the former Ford India facility, which now belongs to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

2024 MG Astor Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.98 lakh
2024 MG Astor Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.98 lakh
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Updated MG Astor gets new features like ventilated seats, wireless charger, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an auto-dimming internal rear view mirror.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained
Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The EV is offered in two trims- EC Pro and EL Pro, with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh

McLaren 750S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.91 Crore
McLaren 750S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.91 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The 750S succeeded the older 720S when it was unveiled back in April 2023

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) will be India’s longest sea bridge spanning 21.8 km with over 16.5 km over the sea

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Now Open To Public
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved