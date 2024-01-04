Login

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) will be India’s longest sea bridge spanning 21.8 km with over 16.5 km over the sea
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 4, 2024

Story
  • The MTHL will connect Mumbai city with the mainland.
  • MTHL will reduce the travel time to Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to 35 minutes.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate MTHL.

One of the biggest infrastructure projects in the country, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is all set to be inaugurated on January 12, 2024. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra State, recently announced the development, while also confirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest to inaugurate the mega project. Built with an investment of Rs 17,843 crore, MTHL will prove to be a massive connector between the mainland and the financial capital, easing traffic congestion. 

 

Also Read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know

 


The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will start from Sewri in South Mumbai and go up to Chirle on the outskirts of Navi Mumbai, crossing over Thane Creek. The complete project is 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, which makes it the longest sea bridge in India. The new project will help ease traffic congestion from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Pune, and vice versa, reducing the travel time to 35 minutes from the current 2 hours. The second phase of the project will connect MTHL to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. 

 

Also Read: Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage


The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be called “Atal Setu” named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The project is expected to see traffic of over 70,000 vehicles every day and will have a speed limit of 100 kmph. The six-lane highway will come equipped with AI cameras to detect vehicle breakdowns that will alert the control room. It also has an emergency lane on either side in case of an accident. The toll fee has not yet been decided for MTHL but is expected to be subsidised between Rs 250-300 at the time of inauguration. It’s likely to increase with time. 


 

# Narendra Modi# Prime Minister# Mumbai# Mumbai Trans Harbour Link
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

