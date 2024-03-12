Login

Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 Opens To Public Today

The southbound lane from Worli to Marine Drive is now open to the public between 8 am and 8 pm on weekdays.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Southbound lane open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays
  • Runs from Worli to Marine Drive
  • Northbound lane likely to open in May 2024

The southbound lane of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project from Worli to Marine Drive is now open for limited public use. The section was inaugurated yesterday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, though it has only opened to the public from today, March 12. For now, users will only have access to the road from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays, with the road being shut down on weekends.

 

Also read: ITC Hotels Conducts Vintage Car Rally In Collaboration With HMCI
 

Users can enter the Coastal Road at Worli, Haji Ali and Amarsons Garden with exits for the stretch located at Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive near Princess Street Flyover. The 10.5 km route includes a 2 km tunnel that will take users under Priyadarshini Garden, Malabar Hill and Girgaon Chowpatty before exiting at Marine Drive.

 

Also read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Now Open To Public
 

The road has a speed limit of 80 kmph on almost all sections save for the tunnel where a lower 60 kmph speed limit will be enforced. The route is only accessible to four-wheelers and public transport buses with other heavy commercial vehicles and two-wheelers restricted from accessing the route.

 

The project is being built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore with the second Phase – the northbound lane – likely to be inaugurated in May 2024. The overall project will eventually join with the Worli-Bandra Sea Link and extend beyond to Dahisar.

 

Image Source: 1, 2

# Mumbai# Mumbai Coastal Road# Auto Industry# car# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Brembo Announces Production Facility In Thailand
Brembo Announces Production Facility In Thailand
ITC Hotels Conducts Vintage Car Rally In Collaboration With HMCI
ITC Hotels Conducts Vintage Car Rally In Collaboration With HMCI
Ola-Backed StoreDot Teams Up With EVE Energy For Mass Production Of Extra Fast-Charging Cells
Ola-Backed StoreDot Teams Up With EVE Energy For Mass Production Of Extra Fast-Charging Cells
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets
Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets
Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again
Upcoming Bajaj CNG Commuter Bike Spied Again
Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In-Hybrid Unveiled; Gets An Inline-six Engine, Peak Output Of 620 bhp
Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
Mumbai To Bengaluru In 5 Hours With New Green Express Highway, Promises Nitin Gadkari
Mumbai To Bengaluru In 5 Hours With New Green Express Highway, Promises Nitin Gadkari
A few facts to know about the Route to Travel from Mumbai to Goa
A few facts to know about the Route to Travel from Mumbai to Goa
Mumbai Police Commissioner's 'No Towing Of Vehicles' Order: All You Need To Know
Mumbai Police Commissioner's 'No Towing Of Vehicles' Order: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved