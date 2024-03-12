Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 Opens To Public Today

The southbound lane of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project from Worli to Marine Drive is now open for limited public use. The section was inaugurated yesterday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, though it has only opened to the public from today, March 12. For now, users will only have access to the road from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays, with the road being shut down on weekends.

Users can enter the Coastal Road at Worli, Haji Ali and Amarsons Garden with exits for the stretch located at Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive near Princess Street Flyover. The 10.5 km route includes a 2 km tunnel that will take users under Priyadarshini Garden, Malabar Hill and Girgaon Chowpatty before exiting at Marine Drive.

The road has a speed limit of 80 kmph on almost all sections save for the tunnel where a lower 60 kmph speed limit will be enforced. The route is only accessible to four-wheelers and public transport buses with other heavy commercial vehicles and two-wheelers restricted from accessing the route.

The project is being built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore with the second Phase – the northbound lane – likely to be inaugurated in May 2024. The overall project will eventually join with the Worli-Bandra Sea Link and extend beyond to Dahisar.

