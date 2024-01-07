Login

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 7, 2024

    The Maharashtra state government has officially announced the toll rates for the soon-to-be inaugurated 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva. The toll amount for passenger cars has been set at Rs. 250 per for a one-way journey and Rs. 375 for the return trip.

    This decision, deviating from the initially suggested Rs. 500 by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was finalised during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and received unanimous agreement from all participating departments.

    As per the official communication from the government, passes for frequent users will also be available for use of the MTHL. Daily passes will be priced at 2.5 times the one-way fare, while monthly passes will cost 50 times the one-way fare.

     

    The MTHL has been constructed at a total expense of Rs. 21,200 crore, with Rs. 15,100 crore procured through loans. Expected benefits of the bridge include a significant reduction in travel distance and time between south Mumbai and Panvel, estimated at about 15 km and 1.5-2 hours, respectively, potentially saving commuters up to Rs. 500 in fuel costs per car, according to government statements.

    Moreover, the government emphasised on installing noise and visual barriers along specific stretches of the bridge. The first four kilometres feature noise barriers to safeguard the habitat of flamingos that populate Sewri's mudflats for six months annually. Additionally, visual barriers are positioned from 4-10 km to protect sensitive areas like the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) and the oil refinery at Mahul.

     

