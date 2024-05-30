Login
Second Phase Of Mumbai Coastal Road To Be Opened By June 10

The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road will connect Worli and Marine Drive, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced during a recent inspection.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road will connect Marine Drive to Worli
  • The south-bound tunnel saw seepage issues within months of operations and right before the monsoon season
  • CM Shinde assured that the repairs are underway and the leakages will be plugged

The much anticipated second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road will be opened to the public by June 10, 2024. As per a PTI report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the date during a recent inspection of the mega project. The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road between Marine Drive and Worli. The CM also inspected a leakage at the southbound tunnel at Marine Drive end, which is a part of the first phase of the coastal road inaugurated in March this year. 
 

The Maharashtra CM was speaking to the media after the inspection and confirmed there were leakages in two to three expansion joints, which will be plugged using polymer grouting. He also suggested polymer grouting on all 25 expansion joints on each side of the tunnel to avoid water seepage during the upcoming monsoon season. 
 Mumbai Coastal Road 2 Pic Ctsy BMC

Rendering of the completed coastal road. Image credit: BMC

 

The Mumbai Coastal Road project started on October 13, 2018 and is being built with a projected cost of Rs 12,721 crore. The first phase saw only the south-bound tunnel being open to the vehicular traffic, while the second phase will see the north-bound tunnel also being opened to ease congestion on the arterial roads of the city. 
 

The mega project is cited to be a game changer for the financial capital’s ever bustling needs of more room. The complete project will connect the south-most part of Mumbai at Marine Drive with the northern-most part at Kandivali, via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). The Mumbai Coastal Road is the second such project for the city in a span of a year with the Atal Setu commencing operations in January. 

 

With inputs from PTI

 

