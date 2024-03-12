ITC Hotels Conducts Vintage Car Rally In Collaboration With HMCI

ITC Hotels, in collaboration with The Heritage Motoring Club Of India (HMCI), hosted a vintage car rally on March 10 in Delhi NCR. Named ‘The Vintage-Classic Show Case & Drive’ the rally flagged off from the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi and concluded at the ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram, Haryana.

A variety of classic two-wheelers were present at the event.

The event was attended by many enthusiasts and collectors who had an opportunity to showcase their vintage cars and motorcycles in public.

Vintage cars on display at the event

The vintage cars on display included the likes of the 1927 Marmon, 1928 Rolls-Royce 20 HP, 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1, 1929 Rolls-Royce 20 Mulliner Tourer, and the 1930 Studebaker.

Vintage cars at the event included the likes of Rolls Royce, Studebaker and Willys

Speaking on the occasion, Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager Luxury Hotels (North) said "The Vintage-Classic Show Case & Drive was a celebration of India's rich automotive heritage. ITC Hotels is delighted to have partnered with HMCI to bring together enthusiasts and collectors to share their passion for vintage automobiles. The event was not only a showcase of automobiles but also a celebration of craftsmanship and innovation. It was a journey back in time, allowing attendees to experience the nostalgia of a bygone era and appreciate the beauty of these magnificent machines.” he added.