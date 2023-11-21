Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), a monumental 21.8-kilometre road bridge linking Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion. Commencing in Sewri, South Mumbai, it traverses Thane Creek north of Elephant Island, concluding at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva.

Designed for enhanced connectivity, the MTHL Bridge facilitates swift access to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Goa Highway. On the Mumbai side, it integrates with the Coastal Road through the Sewri Worli Elevated Connector project.

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, the bridge features a 6-lane highway with an additional emergency lane on both sides. Utilising seven orthotropic steel deck spans of 90 m to 180 m, a first in India, the project includes interchanges at key points.

The MTHL project incorporates innovative construction methods, with 100 per cent completion of the orthotropic steel deck erection and concrete superstructure spans. Administered under a budget of Rs. 17,843 crore, the project is divided into three civil works packages, with Package 4 concentrating on the Intelligent Transport System (ITS), Automated Toll Collection, and Electrical Works.

Currently, the project stands at 96 per cent physical progress and 91 per cent financial progress. Set for a December 25, 2023, inauguration, the MTHL is on track to significantly enhance Mumbai's transportation infrastructure.