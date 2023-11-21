Login

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

21-Nov-23 11:38 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • To be inaugurated on December 25, 2023.
  • The project cost 17,843 crore.
  • The bridge features a 6-lane highway with an additional emergency lane on both sides.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), a monumental 21.8-kilometre road bridge linking Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion. Commencing in Sewri, South Mumbai, it traverses Thane Creek north of Elephant Island, concluding at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva.

 

The bridge features a 6-lane highway with an additional emergency lane on both sides.

 

Designed for enhanced connectivity, the MTHL Bridge facilitates swift access to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Goa Highway. On the Mumbai side, it integrates with the Coastal Road through the Sewri Worli Elevated Connector project.

 

Administered under a budget of Rs. 17,843 crore, the project is divided into three civil works packages.

 

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, the bridge features a 6-lane highway with an additional emergency lane on both sides. Utilising seven orthotropic steel deck spans of 90 m to 180 m, a first in India, the project includes interchanges at key points.

 

Currently, the project stands at 96 per cent physical progress and 91 per cent financial progress.

 

The MTHL project incorporates innovative construction methods, with 100 per cent completion of the orthotropic steel deck erection and concrete superstructure spans. Administered under a budget of Rs. 17,843 crore, the project is divided into three civil works packages, with Package 4 concentrating on the Intelligent Transport System (ITS), Automated Toll Collection, and Electrical Works.

 

To be inaugurated on December 25, 2023. 

 

Currently, the project stands at 96 per cent physical progress and 91 per cent financial progress. Set for a December 25, 2023, inauguration, the MTHL is on track to significantly enhance Mumbai's transportation infrastructure. 

 

# Mumbai Trans Harbour Link# Trans Harbour Link# Mumbai Roads# Mumbai - Navi Mumbai# Transport
