MSRTC Progresses Towards An All-Electric Mumbai-Pune Bus Fleet; Electrifies 70% Buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has made significant strides in electrifying its bus fleet, connecting Mumbai and Pune. Reportedly, 70 per cent of the Shivneri AC buses on this route have been converted to electric power out of 100 planned electric buses. With only 30 diesel buses remaining to be replaced as of now, the goal is to eliminate all diesel buses on this route in the coming months.

According to Shekhar Channe, MSRTC's managing director, passengers can look forward to a comfortable and quiet ride between the two cities via the Pune Expressway once the transition is complete. Notably, the introduction of electric buses has proven financially beneficial for the corporation. These electric buses have been profitable since day one, with earnings exceeding lease costs.

Also Read: PMI Electro Mobility Expands Its Operation; Provides Electric Buses For Dharamshala

The electric buses are supplied by Olectra Greentech Ltd. and are well-received by commuters. They are part of the Central Government's Fame-2 subsidy scheme for green fuel vehicles. To ensure seamless journeys, Mumbai and Pune will have ample e-charging stations, including fast chargers capable of replenishing a bus's battery in just two hours.

The electric buses are supplied by Olectra Greentech Ltd

In addition to the progress on the Mumbai-Pune route, MSRTC has issued work orders for thousands of new electric buses, including 12-metre and 9-metre variants. The shorter 9-metre electric buses will serve routes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, extending to places like Vasai-Virar, Palghar, and Kalyan.

Also Read: Tata Motors and BMTC Flags Off Prototype Smart E-Bus In Bengaluru

This electrification initiative is expected to significantly reduce MSRTC's diesel expenses, which currently account for a substantial portion of their operational costs. As a result, the corporation anticipates cost savings and continued growth in ridership, with over 54 lakh daily passengers across all bus routes in Maharashtra. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including increased ridership among senior citizens and women, who have enjoyed concessions and benefits when travelling on MSRTC buses.

Source