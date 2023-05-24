PMI Electro Mobility Expands Its Operation; Provides Electric Buses For Dharamshala

PMI Electro Mobility, an electric bus manufacturer and fleet operator in India, has achieved a milestone by delivering electric buses in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. In collaboration with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation, PMI Electro Mobility will provide 50 electric buses to serve the city of Dharamshala eventually. The inauguration of the 15 electric buses in Dharamshala was flagged off by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sh. Sukhvinder Singh. These buses are equipped with the latest technology and advanced features such as air suspension and real-time diagnostics, ensuring reliability, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The impact of PMI's electric buses in Dharamshala is significant. Over the 10-year contract period, these buses are expected to reduce approximately 14,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. Each PMI electric bus can save up to 28,000 kg of CO2 emissions annually, making a substantial difference in reducing carbon emissions.

Chairman of PMI Electro Mobility, Satish Jain, expressed his pride in delivering 15 electric buses in Dharamshala, taking the total count of PMI buses in Himachal Pradesh to 65. Dedicating these buses to the State Jain said, "PMI is committed to providing world-class electric buses with advanced features such as air suspension, a real-time monitoring system through CCTV cameras, pre-emptive diagnostics, and more, through their indigenous technology. PMI will operate and manage these buses with tech-enabled electric bus depots for the efficient running of buses to provide citizens of Dharamshala with reliable services."

This event marks a significant step towards sustainable transportation in the region. The company has already established a presence by providing and managing a fleet of 50 electric buses in Shimla.