Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
29-Oct-23 04:49 PM IST
Highlights
- Premier Padmini made its debut on Indian roads in 1964, although production ceased in 2000
- When it first arrived in India, it was named the Fiat 1100D
- The last ‘Kaali Peeli’ was registered on October 29, 2003
Whether you have called Mumbai home or just passed through the city, the ubiquitous 'Kaali Peeli' taxis have surely been an integral part of your journey. The 'Premier Padmini' taxis, affectionately known as 'Kaali Peeli,' have been a significant presence in Mumbai for over five decades.
According to a statement from the transport department, the final Premier Padmini to sport the classic black and yellow livery was registered on October 29, 2003. With a 20-year age limit for cabs in the city, Mumbai will officially bid farewell to the Premier Padmini taxis starting October 30, 2023.
The 'Kaali Peeli' was more than just a mode of transportation in Mumbai; it was a spectacle in itself. It made its debut on Indian roads in 1964, although production ceased in 2000. Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, these iconic taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai, mirroring the retirement of BEST's legendary red double-decker diesel buses.
Back in 1964, it arrived in India as the Fiat 1100D, produced by Premier Automobiles Ltd. At that time, the Ambassador held a near monopoly in the market, leaving Padmini as its only direct competitor. While it was initially marketed as the Fiat 1100D, it earned the moniker 'Premier Padmini' in 1974. Interestingly, this iconic car was assembled at Premier Auto's Kurla plant in Mumbai, which is why you'll find the largest number of Premier Padmini models in this city.
Under the hood, it boasted a four-cylinder petrol engine with 39.45 bhp and 71 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Notably, it featured a column-mounted shifter instead of the traditional gear lever. Its practicality and distinctive black-and-yellow colour scheme made it a preferred choice for Mumbai's taxis.
Image Source - 1-2-4 (Markku Lahdeshmaki’s), 3
