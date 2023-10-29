Login

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

29-Oct-23 04:49 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Premier Padmini made its debut on Indian roads in 1964, although production ceased in 2000
  • When it first arrived in India, it was named the Fiat 1100D
  • The last ‘Kaali Peeli’ was registered on October 29, 2003

Whether you have called Mumbai home or just passed through the city, the ubiquitous 'Kaali Peeli' taxis have surely been an integral part of your journey. The 'Premier Padmini' taxis, affectionately known as 'Kaali Peeli,' have been a significant presence in Mumbai for over five decades.

According to a statement from the transport department, the final Premier Padmini to sport the classic black and yellow livery was registered on October 29, 2003. With a 20-year age limit for cabs in the city, Mumbai will officially bid farewell to the Premier Padmini taxis starting October 30, 2023.

 

The 'Kaali Peeli' was more than just a mode of transportation in Mumbai; it was a spectacle in itself. It made its debut on Indian roads in 1964, although production ceased in 2000. Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, these iconic taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai, mirroring the retirement of BEST's legendary red double-decker diesel buses.

Back in 1964, it arrived in India as the Fiat 1100D, produced by Premier Automobiles Ltd. At that time, the Ambassador held a near monopoly in the market, leaving Padmini as its only direct competitor. While it was initially marketed as the Fiat 1100D, it earned the moniker 'Premier Padmini' in 1974. Interestingly, this iconic car was assembled at Premier Auto's Kurla plant in Mumbai, which is why you'll find the largest number of Premier Padmini models in this city.

Under the hood, it boasted a four-cylinder petrol engine with 39.45 bhp and 71 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Notably, it featured a column-mounted shifter instead of the traditional gear lever. Its practicality and distinctive black-and-yellow colour scheme made it a preferred choice for Mumbai's taxis.

 

Image Source - 1-2-4 (Markku Lahdeshmaki’s), 3

# Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs# Kaali Peeli Taxis# Mumbai Taxis# Iconic Kaali Peeli# Premier Padmini# Premier Padmini Taxis# Padmini# Premier Auto# Car news# Taxis
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Set To Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept at Japan Mobility Show
Toyota Set To Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept at Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18554 second ago

The central console features a refrigerator, a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger.

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-8948 second ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-7834 second ago

A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-6791 second ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics

Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration

The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.

Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.

Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain

Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage
Actor Pooja Hegde Adds A Range Rover To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai

First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide

Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 days ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved