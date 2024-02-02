Login

Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023

Lexus sold 8,24,256 units in 2023 globally with North America continuing to be the brand's biggest market
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 2, 2024

  • Lexus made a strong sales recovery with fewer supply chain issues globally.
  • North America, Europe and China remain its biggest markets.
  • Lexus saw a 47 per cent hike in sales for electrified vehicles in 2023.

Lexus recently announced its global sales for 2023 and the company sold 8,24,258 cars globally. The luxury automaker registered a 32 per cent increase in volumes year-on-year. Lexus said its strong demand was a result of the success in markets like North America, Europe and Japan, along with the recovery of stable parts supply. 

 

Lexus International President Takashi Watanabe said, “We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our global customers for their unwavering support of Lexus vehicles. Lexus will continue to drive unique initiatives, focusing on the development and promotion of battery electric vehicles in pursuit of realizing a carbon-neutral society. In addition, we are committed to responding promptly and accurately to customer needs, adapting to the changing times, and continuously striving to craft cars that bring joy to our customers.”


Lexus sold 69,202 units in Europe last year, registering a 46 per cent growth, while North America remained its biggest market with 355,606 units sold, witnessing a 25 per cent growth. China contributed 181,411 units to overall sales with a 3 per cent growth rate, while Japan saw 94,647 units sold and the biggest jump of 129 per cent year-on-year. 

 

Lexus' electrified range comprising Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles recorded a 47 per cent hike in sales globally. The company introduced two new offerings - RX Hybrid and the all-new RZ electric last year. Additionally, sales in Europe for key models grew exponentially. Models like the NX sold 41,367 units), 20,484 units of the RX and 11,194 units of the UX contributed to overall volumes.


 

