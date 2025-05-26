Maharashtra EV Policy 2025 Approved: Check Subsidies For Electric Scooters And Cars

Aiming to accelerate the growth of electric vehicles in the state, the Maharashtra cabinet has rolled out the state’s new EV policy 2025, which presents a fresh set of benefits for EV owners. With the new policy, the Maharashtra government aims for 30 per cent EV penetration by the year 2030. The new policy will be valid for the next five years, from April 1, 2025, till March 31, 2030. Alongside offering subsidies and other benefits, the government also aims to expand its charging infrastructure in the coming years, which seems to be one of the main deterrents for people in the purchase of EVs.

Maharashtra EV Policy 2025: No Vehicle Tax, Registration Fees For EVs

As per the new policy, EV buyers in the state will continue to be exempt from vehicle tax and registration fees. Additionally, all four-wheeler passenger EVs and buses taking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Atal Setu, or Samruddhi Mahamarg will also not be subjected to toll fees.

Maharashtra EV Policy 2025: Subsidies For Electric Passenger Cars and Two-Wheelers



Other benefits detailed in the policy include a 10 per cent concession against its price on all-electric four-wheeler (passenger vehicles), two-wheeler, three-wheelers and electric buses in the state. Electric goods-carrying three- and four-wheelers in addition to farming equipment and tractors will receive an even larger 15 per cent subsidy. The government has stated that 1 lakh electric two-wheelers will receive incentives of up to Rs 10,000, while 10,000 electric passenger cars will be incentivised with subsidies of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.



Maharashtra EV Policy 2025: Improvements In The State’s EV Charging Infrastructure



The government has also proposed the setting up of charging stations every 25 kilometres on state and national highways, which will make long-distance travelling a more anxiety-free affair. Its statement said that every existing fuel station on state and national highways shall have at least one fast charging station. Additionally, it was also mentioned that all new residential buildings shall be designed and constructed to ensure all parking spaces are EV charging ready.











