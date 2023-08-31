Maharashtra Will Introduce AI-Based Driving Test Tracks to Combat Rising Road Accidents

Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Transport Department plans to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven driving tests. The initiative will incorporate automated driving test tracks that are integrated with AI software across 17 locations, including the city of Mumbai.



The primary objective of this project is to significantly reduce human intervention in the assessment process and thereby enhance overall road safety. The statistics from 2022, revealed that around 33,069 road accidents took place in Maharashtra alone, which increased compared to 2019. The fatality rate also saw a steep rise of 16.38 per cent during the same period.

As per a report, the automated driving test tracks will evaluate 7 out of 24 evaluation points required for issuing driving licenses and the tracks are designed to address specific challenges for different types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, light motor vehicles, and medium/heavy commercial vehicles. The tracks will include figure-eight patterns, H-tracks, zig-zag turns, gradient trials, simulated traffic scenarios, serpentine tracks for two-wheelers and zebra crossing tests. Video cameras will be strategically stationed along the tracks to capture every crucial moment.



The integration of AI will encompass facial recognition and real-time applicant identification. This system will generate driving test results for various track configurations instantaneously. The system will have deep learning and machine learning techniques, enabling the simulation of real-world scenarios. This includes scenarios like sudden appearances of pedestrians or objects and navigating through slow-moving traffic.

At its core, the project seeks to achieve several key objectives. Firstly, it strives to scientifically evaluate the safe driving capabilities of applicants. Secondly, it aims to establish a streamlined and transparent system with minimal human interference. This approach not only reduces the waiting time for acquiring driving licenses but also emphasizes proper driving training and fosters awareness of both traffic and driving regulations, as prescribed by the Central and State Motor Vehicle Rules.



Mumbai will host two dedicated test tracks for two-wheelers and an additional track for light motor vehicles. The other 16 areas include Badnera (Amravati), Buldhana, Nagpur City, Nagpur Rural, Nagpur East, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Alandi-Pune, Aurangabad, Hadapsar-Pune, Jalgaon, Saswad-Pune, Kolhapur, Nandivali Thane, Panvel, and Pen.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

