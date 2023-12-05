Renault Teases Upcoming 5 E-Tech EV Ahead Of Global Debut In 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 5, 2023
- Renault has teased the 5 E-Tech Electric ahead of its debut in 2024.
- To be equipped with a 52 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 400 km (WLTP).
- Bookings for the EV are slated to open in January 2024.
Renault is all set to unveil its Renault 5 E-Tech Electric at the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show on February 26. The French automaker has now teased the EV ahead of its unveil, offering a glimpse at the production model's exterior design. Bookings for the EV are slated to open in Europe in January 2024, with deliveries expected to commence in the autumn of 2024.
Renault has stated that it will release multiple teasers of the vehicle over the next 3 months
The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric will be equipped with a 52 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 400 km (WLTP). I will also feature a bidirectional onboard charger, making it the first production model to incorporate Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. This means drivers can supply energy back to the grid, potentially reducing overall electricity costs.
Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
Headlight (Top-right), Taillamp (Top-left), Charge indicator (Bottom-left), Wheel arches (Bottom-right)
Built on the new AmpR small platform, the headlights of this vehicle will have an asymmetrical shape and the bonnet will feature a charge indicator light that replaces the traditional air intake. The car also sports wide wheel arches, reminiscent of the iconic R5 Turbo. The rear lights adopt a vertical shape, and the brand says that its design was influenced aerodynamically. Renault will also introduce Reno, a digital co-driver.
Renault is also introducing the R5 R Pass, a skip-the-line program available in seven European countries. For a fee of €150, R5 R Pass holders can place orders ten days ahead of the public, securing a priority spot on the production line and receiving a scale model of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric after its official reveal.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17790 second ago
A custom chop-shop from Japan has reimagined the Suzuki Jimny Renault and Lancia cars from the 1980s and will showcase them at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
-17455 second ago
The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea
-15514 second ago
The MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” by incorporating AI
-11989 second ago
Nissan is set to showcase several concept and production models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 including its Gen3 Formula E race car and model from its Nismo performance range.
-3459 second ago
2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market
-1731 second ago
Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all
-1478 second ago
The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so
15 hours ago
Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024
16 hours ago
Not to be confused with the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, the concept is based on the Super Carry Kei Car sold in Japan.
16 hours ago
New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.
23 hours ago
With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.
1 day ago
Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads
2 days ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
3 days ago
The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.
4 days ago
The Ministry of Heavy Industries revealed over 11.50 lakh vehicles have benefitted under the FAME II scheme as of December 1, 2023.