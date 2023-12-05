Renault Teases Upcoming 5 E-Tech EV Ahead Of Global Debut In 2024

Renault is all set to unveil its Renault 5 E-Tech Electric at the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show on February 26. The French automaker has now teased the EV ahead of its unveil, offering a glimpse at the production model's exterior design. Bookings for the EV are slated to open in Europe in January 2024, with deliveries expected to commence in the autumn of 2024.

Renault has stated that it will release multiple teasers of the vehicle over the next 3 months

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric will be equipped with a 52 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 400 km (WLTP). I will also feature a bidirectional onboard charger, making it the first production model to incorporate Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. This means drivers can supply energy back to the grid, potentially reducing overall electricity costs.

Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains

Headlight (Top-right), Taillamp (Top-left), Charge indicator (Bottom-left), Wheel arches (Bottom-right)

Built on the new AmpR small platform, the headlights of this vehicle will have an asymmetrical shape and the bonnet will feature a charge indicator light that replaces the traditional air intake. The car also sports wide wheel arches, reminiscent of the iconic R5 Turbo. The rear lights adopt a vertical shape, and the brand says that its design was influenced aerodynamically. Renault will also introduce Reno, a digital co-driver.

Renault is also introducing the R5 R Pass, a skip-the-line program available in seven European countries. For a fee of €150, R5 R Pass holders can place orders ten days ahead of the public, securing a priority spot on the production line and receiving a scale model of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric after its official reveal.