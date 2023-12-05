Login

Renault Teases Upcoming 5 E-Tech EV Ahead Of Global Debut In 2024

The new Renault 5 EV will make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 5, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Renault has teased the 5 E-Tech Electric ahead of its debut in 2024.
  • To be equipped with a 52 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 400 km (WLTP).
  • Bookings for the EV are slated to open in January 2024.

Renault is all set to unveil its Renault 5 E-Tech Electric at the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show on February 26. The French automaker has now teased the EV ahead of its unveil, offering a glimpse at the production model's exterior design. Bookings for the EV are slated to open in Europe in January 2024, with deliveries expected to commence in the autumn of 2024.

Renault has stated that it will release multiple teasers of the vehicle over the next 3 months

 

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric will be equipped with a 52 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 400 km (WLTP). I will also feature a bidirectional onboard charger, making it the first production model to incorporate Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology. This means drivers can supply energy back to the grid, potentially reducing overall electricity costs. 

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains

Headlight (Top-right), Taillamp (Top-left), Charge indicator (Bottom-left), Wheel arches (Bottom-right)

 

Built on the new AmpR small platform, the headlights of this vehicle will have an asymmetrical shape and the bonnet will feature a charge indicator light that replaces the traditional air intake. The car also sports wide wheel arches, reminiscent of the iconic R5 Turbo. The rear lights adopt a vertical shape, and the brand says that its design was influenced aerodynamically. Renault will also introduce Reno, a digital co-driver.

 

Renault is also introducing the R5 R Pass, a skip-the-line program available in seven European countries. For a fee of €150, R5 R Pass holders can place orders ten days ahead of the public, securing a priority spot on the production line and receiving a scale model of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric after its official reveal.

# Renault# Renault EV# electric vehicles# electric cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
7.0
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Japanese Custom House Reimagines Suzuki Jimny As Iconic Renault & Lancia Models
Japanese Custom House Reimagines Suzuki Jimny As Iconic Renault & Lancia Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17790 second ago

A custom chop-shop from Japan has reimagined the Suzuki Jimny Renault and Lancia cars from the 1980s and will showcase them at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

2024 Genesis G80: 5 Things To Know
2024 Genesis G80: 5 Things To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17455 second ago

The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea

Mercedes-Benz To Preview AI-Powered MBUX Virtual Assistant At CES 2024
Mercedes-Benz To Preview AI-Powered MBUX Virtual Assistant At CES 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15514 second ago

The MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” by incorporating AI

Rugged Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept To Be Unveiled At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
Rugged Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept To Be Unveiled At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11989 second ago

Nissan is set to showcase several concept and production models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 including its Gen3 Formula E race car and model from its Nismo performance range.

2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-3459 second ago

2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market

2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos
2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1731 second ago

Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all

2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1478 second ago

The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so

Car Launches In India For January 2024
Car Launches In India For January 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024

Off-Road-Ready Suzuki Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
Off-Road-Ready Suzuki Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Not to be confused with the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, the concept is based on the Super Carry Kei Car sold in Japan.

New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads

Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.

Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.

Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI
Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Ministry of Heavy Industries revealed over 11.50 lakh vehicles have benefitted under the FAME II scheme as of December 1, 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Teases Upcoming 5 E-Tech EV Ahead Of Global Debut In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved