Production-Ready Renault 5 EV Design Revealed In Patent Filings

Renault has provided an early look at the production version of the Renault 5, set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show on February 26, 2024. Recent design patents filed with the World Intellectual Property Organisation reveal minimal changes to the production model over the 2021 concept car.

Notable alterations include slightly rounder headlight surrounds with conventional-shaped LED blocks. The bumper too gets some tweaks with a larger opening lower down to allow for cooling for the electrical components. Down the sides, the flush sitting front door handles look to be replaced by conventional pull-style units while around the back the lightbar element with the off-set Renault logo seems to have been dropped.



The concept however does retain elements such as the bonnet-mounted charge indicator, squared-off side vents on the front bumper, pillar-mounted rear door handles, and the contrast strip behind the front wheels



Renault has confirmed that the Renault 5 boasts a 52kWh battery, delivering a range of 400 Km according to WLTP tests. Underpinning the electric hatchback will be the brand’s Ampr Small platform (formerly CMF-B-EV), also slated for use in the upcoming Renault 4.



The platform incorporates technologies aimed at enhancing handling, including a multi-link rear axle—an innovation claimed to be unique to B-segment electric cars. The multi-link suspension, distinct from the torsion beams found in the Renault Zoe, offers finer control override and handling parameters, minimizing compromises associated with less complex suspension systems.

Image Source: WIPO