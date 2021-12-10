Dacia Spring Electric Performs Poorly In Euro NCAP Crash Tests With A 1 Star Rating

The Dacia Spring EV, which Indian readers would better identify as the Renault Kwid-based K-ZE Electric, was crash-tested by the Euro NCAP and the model scored poorly. The Spring EV scored a single star rating, making it one of the most poorly rated cars by the Euro NCAP in recent times. In comparison, the petrol-powered Renault Kwid scored a two-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test results. Do note, the Euro NCAP crash tests are more stringent compared to Global NCAP.

The Dacia Spring EV's body shell was stable but offered poor protection to the legs

The Dacia Spring EV scored a rating of 49 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection, while Child Occupant Protection stood at 56 per cent. Pedestrian protection stood at 39 per cent, while the car received a 32 per cent rating for safety assistance systems. In its report, Euro NCAP noted that the body shell was stable in the frontal offset crash but the electric hatch lost points for poor protection to the legs from structures behind the dash. The driver's chest and pelvis area also showed poor protection in the crash test. The front seats though provided good whiplash protection to the occupants in case of a rear-end collision.

Whiplash protection was poor for the front and rear occupants in the Spring EV

In the full-width rigid barrier test, the rear passenger's head showed poor protection, while chest protection for both driver and the rear occupant was marginal. Whiplash protection for the rear occupants was poor as well. The Spring EV managed to score extra points though with its e-call system, which automatically dials to emergency services in case of a crash. However, the doors needed additional force to open after impact, which led to the deduction of a few points.

The Dacia Spring EV for Europe comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts for rear-seat occupants.