Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric

Prices for the Dacia Spring Electric starts at 10,000 euros. It will go on sale in March 2021

Renault has doubled down on electric cars by unveiling two hatchbacks - the Megane eVision and the Dacia Spring electric. Notably, both are rather affordable electric vehicles which target the European market launched at a virtual event called Renault eWays. The Renault Megane eVision is equipped with a 160 kW electric motor that's powered by a 60 kWh battery pack. This converts to 217 bhp. It is capabilities of DC fast charging at 130kW and also has an on-board charger that has a maximum output of 22 kW. The Megane eVision is launching next year, but the price hasn't been announced.

The Renault Megane eVision will be an electric hot-hatch

But the car that's launching first, is the Spring Electric which comes under Renault's Dacia brand. This is a super affordable EV which comes with a 33 kW electric motor that generates power from a 26.8 kWh battery pack that converts to a meagre 44 bhp. Its range is also restricted to 225 kilometres which should be fine for city use.

It is launching in March 2021

"The Spring is a revolution: As the lowest-priced electric city car on the market in Europe, it makes electric mobility even more accessible. With its disruptive SUV look, it boasts unprecedented roominess, a simple and reliable electric engine and a reassuring driving range. It is a versatile and practical city car," said Renault in a statement. In fact, this is indeed the most affordable electric vehicle on European roads.

It starts at 10,000 euros which is around $12,0000 and this will also be available in 2021, though in spring, more precisely March 2021 - so it is less than 6 months away.

