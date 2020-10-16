New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric

Prices for the Dacia Spring Electric starts at 10,000 euros which is around $12,0000 and this will also be available in 2021, though in spring, more precisely March 2021

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Prices for the Dacia Spring Electric starts at 10,000 euros. It will go on sale in March 2021 expand View Photos
Prices for the Dacia Spring Electric starts at 10,000 euros. It will go on sale in March 2021

Highlights

  • Renault is doubling down on electric hatchbacks
  • The Dacia Spring Electric is set to be the cheapest EV in Europe
  • Both the cars are launching in 2021
Tech News

Renault has doubled down on electric cars by unveiling two hatchbacks - the Megane eVision and the Dacia Spring electric. Notably, both are rather affordable electric vehicles which target the European market launched at a virtual event called Renault eWays. The  Renault Megane eVision is equipped with a 160 kW electric motor that's powered by a 60 kWh battery pack. This converts to 217 bhp.  It is capabilities of DC fast charging at 130kW and also has an on-board charger that has a maximum output of 22 kW. The Megane eVision is launching next year, but the price hasn't been announced. 

jdnrjgt4

The Renault Megane eVision will be an electric hot-hatch

But the car that's launching first, is the Spring Electric which comes under Renault's Dacia brand. This is a super affordable EV which comes with a 33 kW electric motor that generates power from a 26.8 kWh battery pack that converts to a meagre 44 bhp. Its range is also restricted to 225 kilometres which should be fine for city use. 

ev5p3puc

It is launching in March 2021

"The Spring is a revolution: As the lowest-priced electric city car on the market in Europe, it makes electric mobility even more accessible. With its disruptive SUV look, it boasts unprecedented roominess, a simple and reliable electric engine and a reassuring driving range. It is a versatile and practical city car," said Renault in a statement. In fact, this is indeed the most affordable electric vehicle on European roads. 

0 Comments

It starts at 10,000 euros which is around $12,0000 and this will also be available in 2021, though in spring, more precisely March 2021 - so it is less than 6 months away. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities