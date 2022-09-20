Dacia Manifesto Off-Road Buggy Concept Unveiled

Dacia has taken its wraps off its latest off-road Buggy concept- the Manifesto. The Dacia Manifesto is a swanky looking electric buggy concept which will not make it to production, but the technology showcased in the buggy gives us an idea of some of the cool features likely to be seen in upcoming Dacia cars. Explaining the concept Dacia said in its statement, "Manifesto explores a connection to nature by being environmentally friendly, robust and by demonstrating usefulness in the outdoors."

There are no doors, windshields or windows on the concept vehicle, allowing its occupants to engage with the outdoors. The Manifesto's boasts minimalist and futuristic interior adoring a camouflage theme. It gets a digital driver display giving all required information for the driver. The infotainment features are used only through your smartphone which can be mounted on the dashboard. The interior is also equipped with some cool and quirky features like the seat covers can double up as sleeping bags while the battery is removable and can be used to power specific appliances. Then for carrying heavy appliances for your trip, the roof rails can be configured in various positions to load your necessities. The interior canbe pressure washed as well and drainage points will allow the water to exit through.

The Dacia Manifesto can take on almost all kind of terrains. It's an off-roader and so by default comes equipped with four-wheel drive and a tough chassis as claimed by Dacia. The tyres with chunky side walls add to its off-road credibility and they are airless, so you need not worry about a puncture. And lastly, the Manifesto is eco-friendly as it's built out of recyclable materials.