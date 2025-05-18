Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled

Renault has unveiled the all-electric 4 Savane 4X4 concept at the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament. The concept is essentially a more off-road focused version of the Renault 4 EV hatchback that was revealed a few months ago, and marks the revival of the Savane nameplate. This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a more purpose-built design, and a dual electric motor powertrain.

The Renault 4 Savane's ground clearance is 15 mm higher and it rides on special Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ tyres

On the cosmetic front, the Savane concept retains the same basic design of the Renault 4. The front end sports round headlamps that flank an enclosed black panel. The entire panel is outlined by lighting strips. Towards the sides, the car gets flared wheel arches and sports thick side skirts, both painted in a glossy black shade. The roof of the car is also painted black and features black roof rails. The rear end comes with the same three-part taillamps as the standard version, while the rear bumper has been painted in a glossy black shade. The car features a Jade Green hue.

The list of changes made to the car includes 10 mm wider tracks at the front and rear, and 15 mm higher ground clearance than the standard Renault 4. It also gains special Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ 225/55 tyres for the specific 18-inch “Savane” wheels.

The concept also gets a dual-motor powertrain, although Renault hasn't revealed the power figures

A more significant change, however, is the addition of a second electric motor on the rear axle for full-time all-wheel drive. The company, however, has yet to state what battery pack the concept is equipped with, although it could be the same 52 kWh battery pack as the standard version. It is also yet to comment on the technical specifications of the Savane concept, although it's certainly a given that the car’s peak power output will be higher than that of the single-motor standard version. For reference, the 52 kWh variant of the standard Renault 4 churns out 150 bhp and 245 Nm and can clock 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.





