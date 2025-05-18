Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept UnveiledTata Harrier EV Launch On June 3New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed TVS Young Media Racer Program 9.0: Fast, Fun, And Insightful
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!Special Feature: Jio-bp Fuel With Active Technology Explained
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled

This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a dual electric motor powertrain
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Features 10 mm wider front and rear tracks, and 15 mm higher ground clearance.
  • Powered by a dual-electric motor setup.
  • Gets 18-inch wheels with Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ 225/55 tyres.

Renault has unveiled the all-electric 4 Savane 4X4 concept at the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament. The concept is essentially a more off-road focused version of the Renault 4 EV hatchback that was revealed a few months ago, and marks the revival of the Savane nameplate. This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a more purpose-built design, and a dual electric motor powertrain. 

 

Also Read: Reborn Renault 4 Unveiled As Retro-Futuristic Electric Hatchback At Paris Motor Show 2024
 Renault 4 Savane 4 X4 EV Concept Unveiled 1

The Renault 4 Savane's ground clearance is 15 mm higher and it rides on special Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ tyres

 

On the cosmetic front, the Savane concept retains the same basic design of the Renault 4. The front end sports round headlamps that flank an enclosed black panel. The entire panel is outlined by lighting strips. Towards the sides, the car gets flared wheel arches and sports thick side skirts, both painted in a glossy black shade. The roof of the car is also painted black and features black roof rails. The rear end comes with the same three-part taillamps as the standard version, while the rear bumper has been painted in a glossy black shade. The car features a Jade Green hue. The interior layout of the Savane is identical to 

 

Also Read: Renault's 7-Seat Duster Set To Be Named 'Boreal'; First Teaser Out Ahead Of Unveil
 

The list of changes made to the car includes 10 mm wider tracks at the front and rear, and 15 mm higher ground clearance than the standard Renault 4. It also gains special Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ 225/55 tyres for the specific 18-inch “Savane” wheels. 

 

Also Read: Nissan To Launch New Entry-Level MPV In 2025: Triber's Sibling Set To Debut Later This Year
 Renault 4 Savane 4 X4 EV Concept Unveiled 2

The concept also gets a dual-motor powertrain, although Renault hasn't revealed the power figures

 

A more significant change, however, is the addition of a second electric motor on the rear axle for full-time all-wheel drive. The company, however, has yet to state what battery pack the concept is equipped with, although it could be the same 52 kWh battery pack as the standard version. It is also yet to comment on the technical specifications of the Savane concept, although it's certainly a given that the car’s peak power output will be higher than that of the single-motor standard version. For reference, the 52 kWh variant of the standard Renault 4 churns out 150 bhp and 245 Nm and can clock 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.



 

# Renault India# Renault 4x4# Renault 4 Savane# Renault 4 Savane Concept# Renault 4 EV# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • To make its debut in Brazil in the coming months, the 7-seat Renault Boreal is expected to make it to India sometime in 2026.
    Renault's 7-Seat Duster Set To Be Named 'Boreal'; First Teaser Out Ahead Of Unveil
  • The French carmaker plans to utilise the facility to design both India-specific vehicles and those for the foreign market
    Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai
  • A statement from the Renault Group has confirmed that the new agreement will not affect the launch of its upcoming models in India
    Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan
  • Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
    New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year
  • The new Kiger is expected to make its debut later this year, and have a raft of design tweaks and feature additions over the current model
    New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of Debut

Latest News

  • The teaser doesn’t reveal the upcoming model’s name tag, although, we speculate that it may be the HP4 Race’s successor
    BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sports Bike
  • This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a dual electric motor powertrain
    Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled
  • When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
    Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
  • The second-gen Seltos appears to get a redesigned fascia replete with a new headlamp setup.
    New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India
  • The Carens Clavis will be available with three engine choices and four transmission options.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • The ninth edition of the TVS Young Media Racer Program selection rounds wrapped up last weekend. While I’ve had some experience driving on a track, this was my first time riding on one. Read on for the full experience.
    TVS Young Media Racer Program 9.0: Fast, Fun, And Insightful
  • The company also mentioned its plans to launch 26 products (including refreshments) by FY2030 comprising 20 ICE and 6 EVs
    Hyundai Confirms Strong Hybrids For Indian Market
  • Commanding a premium of roughly Rs 7,000 over the Ride Connect edition launched at the start of the year, the Access Ride Connect TFT also ushers in a new paint option.
    2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 Lakh
  • KTM has hiked the prices of its motorcycles with the hike ranging from Rs 1,000 to Ra 11,000 depending on the model.
    KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000
  • The latest addition to Hero’s Vida family will be a simpler, more family-focused offering that is likely to be available with single- and dual-battery options.
    Hero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In India

Popular Renault Models