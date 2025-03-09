Login
New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of Debut

The new Kiger is expected to make its debut later this year, and have a raft of design tweaks and feature additions over the current model
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Kiger to receive minor cosmetic tweaks.
  • The cabin is expected to sport a few changes.
  • Expected to retain the same powertrain options.

The new Renault Kiger has been spotted testing in India ahead of its debut later this year. The news of its 2025 launch was confirmed last year in an interaction with Renault India MD and CEO Venkatraman Mamillapalle, who confirmed that both the Triber and Kiger would be revamped in 2025. While the Kiger has already received an update for the 2025 model year, the new model is expected to receive more notable changes, including those on the design and feature front. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Renault Kiger, Triber Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh
 Renault Kiger Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut 1

The new Kiger is expected to debut later this year

 

While heavily camouflaged, the spy images hint at minor design changes to the upcoming model. The front end is likely to have marginally revised headlamps and bumper,  while at the rear, the car will likely receive tweaks to the taillamps and bumper. The alloy wheels appear to be similar to the units on the outgoing model, and the test mule also sported roof rails much like the current version of the Kiger. Expect a few changes to the cabin as well, in addition to a few new features.

 

Also Read: New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch
 

The new Kiger is expected to retain the same set of powertrain options as the current model. The Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which is offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. In naturally aspirated guise, the engine generates 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is available with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Additionally, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 100 bhp and 152 Nm (160 Nm with CVT), is offered with a choice of 5-speed manual or CVT transmission.


