Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ultraviolette Tesseract Introductory Pricing Extended To First 50,000 CustomersKia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakhToyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh Revolt RV BlazeX First Ride Review
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
REVOLT RV BLAZEX FIRST RIDE REVIEWReview - Audi RS Q8 PerformanceReview - Audi RS Q8 Performance
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

The 2 lakh sales milestone for the Carens comes slightly over 3 years after the MPV's launch in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Carens was launched in India in February 2022
  • Kia says 58 per cent of the demand is for petrol variants
  • Top trims account for 24 per cent of total sales

Kia India has announced that its Carens MPV has surpassed the 2 lakh units sales mark in the country. This milestone comes just over three years after the vehicle was launched in India in February 2022. Since its debut, Kia has constantly updated the Carens lineup by introducing new features, additional variants, and other incremental updates.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared

 

kia carens x line launched in india in two variants prices start at rs 18 95 lakh carandbike 2

Kia states that there is a strong demand for top-end trims of the MPV, which contribute to 24 per cent of total sales. Among powertrain choices, petrol variants lead with a 58 per cent share, while diesel models account for 42 per cent. Additionally, 32 per cent of customers have opted for automatic and iMT variants. Features such as a sunroof remain popular, with 28 per cent of buyers selecting sunroof-equipped models, while a significant 95 per cent of total sales come from the 7-seat configuration.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out


kia carens x line launched in india in two variants prices start at rs 18 95 lakh carandbike 3

Kia attributes the success of the Carens to its role in strengthening the brand's position in the Indian market. The MPV has also made an impact internationally, with 24,064 units exported to over 70 countries.

 

The Kia Carens is currently priced between Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five trim levels. Customers can choose from seven exterior paint options, depending on the variant. The MPV is offered with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed automatic torque converter.
 

In the Indian market, the Kia Carens competes with models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, as well as the Toyota Innova Crysta.

# Kia India# Kia Carens# Kia Carens MPV# Kia Carens Sales# Carens MPV# Carens# Kia Cars# Cars# Cars# sales-figure
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Expected to debut in the second half of 2025, the latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both- ICE and EV guises
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
  • The recall is in regards to a software update in the integrated charging control unit, which will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery in the car
    Kia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Update
  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
  • The updated Carens is expected to get styling updates in line with Kia’s EV range up front while the rear will feature styling similarities with the Seltos and Sonet.
    Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS
  • Celebrates the best of cars and bikes launched in the last calendar year alongside major automotive achievements
    car&bike Awards 2025 Campaign Begins

Latest News

  • The Ultraviolette Tesseract has received over 20,000 pre-bookings in India, just two days since its launch in India
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Introductory Pricing Extended To First 50,000 Customers
  • The 2 lakh sales milestone for the Carens comes slightly over 3 years after the MPV's launch in India.
    Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
  • The 2025 edition of the maxi-scooter is now more expensive by Rs 25,000 than the previous version.
    2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh
  • Toyota has given its Hilux pickup truck a completely blacked-out treatment.
    Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh
  • Initially available only to the first 1,000 buyers, the introductory offer for Ultraviolette’s second motorcycle – that shaves Rs 25,000 off the sticker price – has been further extended for the next 1,000 bookings.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Introductory Pricing Extended To First 2,000 Buyers
  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 10.34 per cent while two-wheeler sales were down 6.33 per cent
    Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units
  • Both models are offered with some substantial discounts for the month of March 2025
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The hybrid version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Elevate compact SUV.
    Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March
  • For the 2025 model year, the LX packs in more tech and gets a new off-road-focused Overtrail variant.
    2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore
  • When it goes on sale, the production Every1 will be the most affordable EV in Volkswagen’s global all-electric vehicle lineup, priced at €20,000
    Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027

Research More on Kia Carens

Kia Carens
8.5

Kia Carens

Starts at ₹ 10.45 - 19.67 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Carens Specifications
View Carens Features

Popular Kia Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved