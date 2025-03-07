Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Kia India has announced that its Carens MPV has surpassed the 2 lakh units sales mark in the country. This milestone comes just over three years after the vehicle was launched in India in February 2022. Since its debut, Kia has constantly updated the Carens lineup by introducing new features, additional variants, and other incremental updates.

Kia states that there is a strong demand for top-end trims of the MPV, which contribute to 24 per cent of total sales. Among powertrain choices, petrol variants lead with a 58 per cent share, while diesel models account for 42 per cent. Additionally, 32 per cent of customers have opted for automatic and iMT variants. Features such as a sunroof remain popular, with 28 per cent of buyers selecting sunroof-equipped models, while a significant 95 per cent of total sales come from the 7-seat configuration.

Kia attributes the success of the Carens to its role in strengthening the brand's position in the Indian market. The MPV has also made an impact internationally, with 24,064 units exported to over 70 countries.

The Kia Carens is currently priced between Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five trim levels. Customers can choose from seven exterior paint options, depending on the variant. The MPV is offered with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed automatic torque converter.



In the Indian market, the Kia Carens competes with models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, as well as the Toyota Innova Crysta.