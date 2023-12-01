Login

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold

Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on December 1, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • SUV sales down 8.5 per cent over October 2023
  • Cumulative sales up 21 per cent year-on-year
  • Mahindra says still facing supply chain constraints

Mahindra Auto reported its monthly sales figures for November 2023 with 39,981 SUVs sold. This marked a 32 per cent growth over November 2022 (30,238 units) though sales were down in comparison to October 2023. The carmaker had reported its best ever SUV sales in the domestic market in the previous month at 43,708 units.

 

Also read: Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
 

Cumulative sales of the company including commercial vehicles and exports meanwhile stood at 70,764 units – up 21 per cent year-on-year. Commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,211 units for the month – down from 25,715 units in October 2023. Exports meanwhile stood at 1,816 units.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India

 

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand for our SUV portfolio. In November, we sold a total of 39,981 units, a growth of 32 per cent. While we saw a healthy festive season, we faced supply challenges on select parts during the month. We are keeping a close watch and taking appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges”.

 

Year-to-date Mahindra reported cumulative passenger vehicle sales of 2,98,603 units in FY2024 – up 20 per cent over the same period in FY2023.

Mahindra recently revealed that it continued to have large order backlogs for a significant portion of its SUV range. The carmaker earlier in November said that it had yet to deliver over 2.8 lakh SUVs including over 1 lakh open bookings for the Scorpio family. The carmaker revealed that it was receiving over 10,000 bookings a month each for the Scorpio-N as well as the Thar while the XUV700 accounted for around 9,000 orders each month. The carmaker said that waiting periods for some of these SUVs stretched to well over a year. The carmaker has however looked to address the issue with steps being taken to ramp up production to cater to the demand.

 

Also read: Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
 

On the commercial vehicle side, Mahindra reported sales growth across all sub-segments. The 2 to 3.5 tonne light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment continued to be the company’s largest seller with 17,284 units sold – up 7 per cent year-on-year – followed by its three-wheeler range with 6,568 units – up 26 per cent. The sub-2 tonne LCV segment followed with 4,083 units sold – a 54 per cent growth – with the LCV greater than 3.5 tonne and medium and heavy CV segment reporting sales of 844 units – up 12 per cent.

