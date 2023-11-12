Login

Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India

The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Nov-23 02:32 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It achieved the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month in the SUV segment
  • Exports accounted for 556 SUVs
  • Mahindra's Commercial Vehicles segment registered domestic sales of 25,715 units

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported the sales numbers for the month of October 2023. The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports. In the SUV segment, it achieved the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month, with 43,708 vehicles sold in the domestic market during October, reflecting a 36 per cent growth.

Mahindra sold 43,708 vehicles in the domestic market during October 2023

 

When accounting for exports, the total utility vehicle sales for Mahindra in October were 556 vehicles. Mahindra's Commercial Vehicles segment also posted moderate numbers, with domestic sales reaching 25,715 units, a record high.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Off Road Adventure Experience: Dipping Toes In The Off-roading Pool

 

In the passenger vehicle segment for the domestic market, Mahindra demonstrated steady growth. In October 2023, the company cumulatively sold 43,708 vehicles, marking a 35 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Year-to-date figures for 2023 show that Mahindra has sold 258,622 passenger vehicles domestically, representing a 29 per cent increase over the previous year's numbers.

 

Mahindra's Commercial Vehicles segment posted moderate numbers, with domestic sales reaching 25,715 units

 

As for the commercial vehicle and 3-wheeler categories, such as LCV < 2T and LCV 2T–3.5 T, they posted sales of 4,335 and 20,349 units, respectively. These figures represent a 5 per cent and 29 per cent change, respectively, compared to the previous year's data. The LCV > 3.5T + MHCV category saw sales of 1,031 units, indicating a 49 per cent growth. Additionally, 3-wheelers, including electric variants, showed substantial growth, with 9,402 units sold in October, marking an impressive 85 per cent increase.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Unveils Thar.e Electric SUV Concept

 

Year-to-date figures for 2023 show that Mahindra has sold 258,622 passenger vehicles domestically

 

Regarding exports, Mahindra faced a decrease in October 2023, with a 33 per cent decline compared to the corresponding period last year. The total exports for October stood at 1,854 units. However, year-to-date figures for 2023 show a more modest 13 per cent decrease in total exports, amounting to 16,170 units.

 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Sales October 2023# Mahindra Cars# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra Sales# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Commercial Vehicles# Mahindra and Mahindra# Sales Figures# Car sales in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Secondary Banner

Popular Mahindra Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio

₹ 13.54 - 18.62 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300

₹ 7.99 - 14.74 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero

₹ 9.33 - 10.26 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N

₹ 11.99 - 23.9 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.85 - 10.68 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

₹ 13 - 16.81 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700

₹ 13.95 - 24.58 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo

₹ 8.77 - 11.5 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper

₹ 8.93 - 9.42 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

₹ 8.85 - 9.12 Lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 28.88 - 31.88 Lakh

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 14.1 - 16.47 Lakh

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakh

Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400

₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100

₹ 6.2 - 7.86 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Of 84,302 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Of 84,302 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18202 second ago

SMIPL sold a total of 100,507 units in October 2023, marking 14.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year

Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-15962 second ago

Maruti Suzuki India bested its August, 2023 sales record by more than 10,000 units

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14213 second ago

There are only two Tiger 900 models on sale now – Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12715 second ago

The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year and featured a few cometic tweaks over the standard vehicle

Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers 5,108 Unit Sales
Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers 5,108 Unit Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-12690 second ago

Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales

Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11105 second ago

Additionally, the brand also revealed that it sold approximately 1.92 lakh units in the first 7 months of 2023

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Ola Electric Registers Sales Of 24,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Ola Electric Registers Sales Of 24,000 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7240 second ago

During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year

Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7088 second ago

In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden

Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The plant was initially made for the production of Nano cars

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Secures Rs 300 Crore From International Finance Corporation
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Secures Rs 300 Crore From International Finance Corporation
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 days ago

In March 2023, IFC pledged to invest up to Rs 600 crore in one or more tranches

India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,

Mahindra XUV300 Recalled In India For Faulty Suspension Components
Mahindra XUV300 Recalled In India For Faulty Suspension Components
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

27 days ago

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a voluntary recall for the XUV300 subcompact SUV in the country. The automaker, in a regulatory filing as said that it is issuing a proactive inspection and replacement of suspension component on a "limited batch of XUV300 vehicles." The recall affects the Mahindra XUV300 that were manufactured till May 2019. The inspection and required rectification will be carried out free of cost for all affected XUV300 customers, the automaker said in its statement. Mahindra will individually contact the owners under the recall exercise.

Auto Sales September 2023: MG Motor India Registered Sales Of 5,003 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: MG Motor India Registered Sales Of 5,003 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

28 days ago

EVs accounted for approximately 25 per cent of MG Motor India's total sales

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved