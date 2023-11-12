Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
01-Nov-23 02:32 PM IST
Highlights
- It achieved the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month in the SUV segment
- Exports accounted for 556 SUVs
- Mahindra's Commercial Vehicles segment registered domestic sales of 25,715 units
Mahindra & Mahindra has reported the sales numbers for the month of October 2023. The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports. In the SUV segment, it achieved the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month, with 43,708 vehicles sold in the domestic market during October, reflecting a 36 per cent growth.
Mahindra sold 43,708 vehicles in the domestic market during October 2023
When accounting for exports, the total utility vehicle sales for Mahindra in October were 556 vehicles. Mahindra's Commercial Vehicles segment also posted moderate numbers, with domestic sales reaching 25,715 units, a record high.
Also Read: Mahindra Off Road Adventure Experience: Dipping Toes In The Off-roading Pool
In the passenger vehicle segment for the domestic market, Mahindra demonstrated steady growth. In October 2023, the company cumulatively sold 43,708 vehicles, marking a 35 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Year-to-date figures for 2023 show that Mahindra has sold 258,622 passenger vehicles domestically, representing a 29 per cent increase over the previous year's numbers.
Mahindra's Commercial Vehicles segment posted moderate numbers, with domestic sales reaching 25,715 units
As for the commercial vehicle and 3-wheeler categories, such as LCV < 2T and LCV 2T–3.5 T, they posted sales of 4,335 and 20,349 units, respectively. These figures represent a 5 per cent and 29 per cent change, respectively, compared to the previous year's data. The LCV > 3.5T + MHCV category saw sales of 1,031 units, indicating a 49 per cent growth. Additionally, 3-wheelers, including electric variants, showed substantial growth, with 9,402 units sold in October, marking an impressive 85 per cent increase.
Also Read: Mahindra Unveils Thar.e Electric SUV Concept
Year-to-date figures for 2023 show that Mahindra has sold 258,622 passenger vehicles domestically
Regarding exports, Mahindra faced a decrease in October 2023, with a 33 per cent decline compared to the corresponding period last year. The total exports for October stood at 1,854 units. However, year-to-date figures for 2023 show a more modest 13 per cent decrease in total exports, amounting to 16,170 units.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18202 second ago
SMIPL sold a total of 100,507 units in October 2023, marking 14.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year
-15962 second ago
Maruti Suzuki India bested its August, 2023 sales record by more than 10,000 units
-14213 second ago
There are only two Tiger 900 models on sale now – Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro.
-12715 second ago
The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year and featured a few cometic tweaks over the standard vehicle
-12690 second ago
Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales
-11105 second ago
Additionally, the brand also revealed that it sold approximately 1.92 lakh units in the first 7 months of 2023
-7240 second ago
During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year
-7088 second ago
In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.
1 hour ago
The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden
14 hours ago
The plant was initially made for the production of Nano cars
22 hours ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
22 days ago
In March 2023, IFC pledged to invest up to Rs 600 crore in one or more tranches
22 days ago
As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,
27 days ago
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a voluntary recall for the XUV300 subcompact SUV in the country. The automaker, in a regulatory filing as said that it is issuing a proactive inspection and replacement of suspension component on a "limited batch of XUV300 vehicles." The recall affects the Mahindra XUV300 that were manufactured till May 2019. The inspection and required rectification will be carried out free of cost for all affected XUV300 customers, the automaker said in its statement. Mahindra will individually contact the owners under the recall exercise.
28 days ago
EVs accounted for approximately 25 per cent of MG Motor India's total sales