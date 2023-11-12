Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported the sales numbers for the month of October 2023. The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports. In the SUV segment, it achieved the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month, with 43,708 vehicles sold in the domestic market during October, reflecting a 36 per cent growth.

When accounting for exports, the total utility vehicle sales for Mahindra in October were 556 vehicles. Mahindra's Commercial Vehicles segment also posted moderate numbers, with domestic sales reaching 25,715 units, a record high.

In the passenger vehicle segment for the domestic market, Mahindra demonstrated steady growth. In October 2023, the company cumulatively sold 43,708 vehicles, marking a 35 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Year-to-date figures for 2023 show that Mahindra has sold 258,622 passenger vehicles domestically, representing a 29 per cent increase over the previous year's numbers.

As for the commercial vehicle and 3-wheeler categories, such as LCV < 2T and LCV 2T–3.5 T, they posted sales of 4,335 and 20,349 units, respectively. These figures represent a 5 per cent and 29 per cent change, respectively, compared to the previous year's data. The LCV > 3.5T + MHCV category saw sales of 1,031 units, indicating a 49 per cent growth. Additionally, 3-wheelers, including electric variants, showed substantial growth, with 9,402 units sold in October, marking an impressive 85 per cent increase.

Regarding exports, Mahindra faced a decrease in October 2023, with a 33 per cent decline compared to the corresponding period last year. The total exports for October stood at 1,854 units. However, year-to-date figures for 2023 show a more modest 13 per cent decrease in total exports, amounting to 16,170 units.