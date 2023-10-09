Login

Mahindra Off Road Adventure Experience: Dipping Toes In The Off-roading Pool

We attended Mahindra Adventure’s recently held 'Getting Dirty' off-road learning session in Gurugram. This is how it went.
By Dhruv Attri

3 mins read

09-Oct-23 03:01 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Adventure’s off-road driving course organised in Gurugram
  • The fee starts from Rs 8,500 for the basic course that lasts for 3 to 4 hours
  • Good for those looking to start out in off-roading

If you’ve been eyeing to go neck deep into off-roading or just looking to have some thrills over the weekend then the Mahindra off-road academy might be the answer. The most basic one is an elementary off-road learning course for first-time off-roaders to get to grips with the basics of this terrain-conquering exercise. We joined the program to see what’s in store for the attendees. 

Initiation to basics of off-roading
 

It all starts with the basics of 4X4 vehicles and how they behave on and off the road. Familiarisation with the subject is half the battle won. All that is peppered with the all-important off-road technique which the trainers keep dishing out throughout the course of the day. Once you’re done with the Q&A, all you have to do is pick any of the Mahindra Thar 4X4s that are at your disposal. There can be a Scorpio N also depending on availability. I let all the attendees pick the Thar of their choice as they were the ones who were paying for it. I wasn’t. But I wasn’t complaining when I was left to make do with a diesel automatic. 

Familiarisation drive with the Thar

 

We started off with a familiarisation drive in our new steed through the facility all while keeping the 4X4 Low engaged. Next up was a 60 degree climb with a similarly steep drop which had slush at its bottom. Unsurprisingly, I didn’t even have to press the throttle to climb but did modulate the brakes a little before jumping on the gas to power out of the slush before it could slow me enough to get stuck. 

Even a Thar manual proved capable enough in amateur hands for the obstacles

 

This was followed by a drive in the muck where the Thar’s all-terrain tyres really helped with traction. Next up, was a drive which looked simple but had, if not zero, little margin for error. It was a climb up which tested the articulation as well as the driver’s judgement. This was followed by another obstacle that tested the Thar’s departure and breakover angle and the resulting one (or two) wheels in the air left some drivers white-knuckled. 

The instructors are there to guide you through the obstacles

 

If you’re wondering why haven’t I mentioned any fails yet? That’s because the instructors were following the healthy practice of walking the obstacle with the attendees before doing it leaving them with tips. Then there were spotters in close proximity to guide you through the correct line. Unless you're trying something out of the blue or having a really bad day, chances of something going awry seemed minimal but never zero. If the car gets stuck, then there are recovery vehicles with winches as well. It did come in handy when a few drivers got stuck in what was a boulder trench.  


Treading off-road with the Thar in the dark

 

Our course began close to sunset so by the time we reached the last obstacle it was pitch black. What didn’t help was that the facility was in a remote village where there was nothing to light the place up except the Thars headlights. This last obstacle was called ‘Sarpanch’ and was as elaborate as a village head’s head gear. 


Driving up boulders requires gentle but constant throttle

 

It required a climb, while holding a tight line, a drop down a big boulder which can easily topple the vehicle if you're not paying attention followed by a climb up some big, slippery boulders. It was quite technical and the dark didn’t help either. There were a lot of slipping tyres, burnt clutches and overall, a lot of struggle to clear some broken roads. But kudos to all the attendees as every one of them finished the obstacle, including yours truly.  
 

Yours truly with the participants from all walks of life 

 

Mahindra Adventure takes care of all the cars, refreshments and if you’re taking a longer package then your stay and transfer to the hotel as well. The details are up on their website, including everything that’s covered and everything that’s not.

# mahindra thar# mahindra adventure

