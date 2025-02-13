Login
2025 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

Honda celebrates five decades of the Gold Wing with light updates to the luxury touring motorcycle, including introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda Gold Wing completes 50 years
  • 50th Anniversary Edition gets subtle updates
  • New colours, updated features, same engine

The Honda Gold Wing has completed five decades in 2025 and to celebrate the milestone, the brand has introduced the 50th Anniversary Edition of the luxury touring motorcycle. The special edition model features minor cosmetic updates, including new paint options, exclusive badging as well as minor design changes. Two new dual-tone colour options have been introduced – Bordeaux Red Metallic and Eternal Gold, for the 50th anniversary models.

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs. 39.20 Lakh

 

2025 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary m2

On the feature list, the 2025 Honda Gold Wing models include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the infotainment system, as well as enhanced speakers for better sound quality. The bike now gets two USB c-type ports and the 7-inch TFT display now includes a custom welcome message with the text “since 1975.”

 

Also Read: Honda Gold Wing Tour Recalled In India

2025 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary m1

The Honda Gold Wing was first launched as a production model fifty years ago, in 1975, as the naked Gold Wing GL 1000 four-cylinder model. Last updated in 2018, the Gold Wing already got sharper styling, updated infotainment system as well as the Hossack-style double wishbone front suspension. Today, the Gold Wing is powered by an 1,833 flat-six engine with four valves per cylinder with SOHC heads. Rated output of the engine is 124.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. 

 

2025 Honda Gold Wing m1

The Gold Wing currently is offered with both a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT. The 7-speed DCT transmission also adjusts its response according to the riding modes for optimal response and efficiency. It can also be manually shifted by riders. With a fuel tank capacity of over 21 litres, the Gold Wing has a kerb weight of 385 kg for the MT, and 390 kg for the DCT version with airbag.

 

2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary m2
2025 Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary m4
2025 Honda Gold Wing m1
# Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition# Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary# Honda Gold Wing 50 years# Bikes# Two Wheelers
