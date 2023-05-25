India-made Harley-Davidson X 440 Revealed; Launch In July 2023

After teasing us for a few months, Harley-Davidson has released photos of the production ready X 440. It will be the first motorcycle to come out of the Hero-Harley partnership and will be launched in India on July 4, 2023. The H-D X 440 is not a traditional, laid-back cruiser, that we have come to expect out of Harley-Davidson, but is more of a roadster, old-school and looks cool. It is a nod to Harley’s XR-1200, which had more of the sport gene than the cruiser gene. And we aren’t complaining either! The design on the motorcycle is something that reminds you of the Interceptor 650 from Royal Enfield. The fuel tank is shapely and the name of the motorcycle is now clearly visible on the motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson X 440: Features and Ergonomics

The ergonomics feel fairly comfy, with flat handlebar, neutral footpeg positions and a scooped out seat, for an upright perch. At a glance, the fit and finish levels seem high. Sharp-eyed enthusiasts may also notice the circular shape of the LED headlight, rear-view mirrors and the indicators along with the instrument pod, which is likely to be fully digital and have Bluetooth connectivity. On zooming in, the left switchgear seems to have a multi-function role.

The headlight gets an LED bar, which runs across the diameter while the indicators see the bar and shield brand logo, neat in the centre. The level of detailing seems to be quite high. In the photos, the motorcycle does seem proportionate, but we would have liked a slightly sportier-looking muffler. The one right now in the photos looks a little plain.

Harley-Davidson X 440: Engine & Cycle Parts

The engine on the motorcycle is a 440 cc single-cylinder unit, which is oil-cooled and employs a chain drive. Details on power and torque output will be revealed closer to the launch and we expect the motorcycle to have a 6-speed gearbox. Expect the usual trimming of dual-channel ABS offered as standard. The motorcycle gets an 18-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear, shod with MRF tyres. The motorcycle employs a single downtube frame and gets upside down fork up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, which is adjustable for pre-load.

Harley-Davidson X 440: India Launch

India launch is confirmed for July 4, 2023 and we will be riding the motorcycle soon, probably in a month’s time or so. We expect the motorcycle to be priced between Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh. And expect this go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield’s and Honda’s 350 cc range. It is likely to be the most affordable Harley to go on sale in India ever! The motorcycle will also go up against the first model from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, which is expected to similar displacement.