Harley-Davidson Unveils Limited-Edition Electra Glide Highway King

Harley-Davidson has unveiled its latest offering in the market, the 2023 Electra Glide Highway King. With only 1,750 units set to hit the market. It is the third addition to the renowned 'Icons Motorcycle' collection, following the Electra Glide Revival in 2021 and the Low Rider El Diablo in 2022.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the availability of this model in specific markets, industry reports suggest that the limited-run bike may find its way to India.

Visually, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King closely resembles its predecessor, the 1968 FLH Electra Glide. Embracing a retro aesthetic, the motorcycle features circular chrome headlights, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a large dual-tone windshield, a pulled-back handlebar, a floating single seat, lockable panniers, and dual exhausts. Its wire-spoked wheels, adorned with whitewall tires, add a touch of vintage charm to the overall design.

The Electra Glide Highway King offers two paint options: Hi-Fi Orange and Hi-Fi Magenta, complemented by Birch White pinstripes and Black denim finishing touches. These colour combinations enhance the bike's classic appeal.

The suspension of the 2023 model consists of telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear. In terms of safety features, the Electra Glide Highway King is well-equipped, with traction control, cornering ABS, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, and Brembo disc brakes on both ends. These advanced technologies not only enhance the bike's performance but also provide riders with a secure and controlled ride.

At the heart of the 2023 Electra Glide Highway King boasts the powerful Milwauke-Eight 114 V-twin engine, displacing 1,868cc and delivering 94bhp of maximum power and 165Nm of peak torque. This robust engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, offering riders a thrilling and dynamic riding experience.

While pricing details for the 2023 Electra Glide Highway King have not been disclosed yet, it is worth noting that the standard Harley-Davidson Electra Glide is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With its limited availability and exclusive status, it is expected that the Highway King will carry a premium price tag, making it a coveted possession for motorcycle enthusiasts.