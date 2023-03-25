2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide And Street Glide Pictures Leaked

Images have surfaced on the internet of what are believed to be the upcoming Harley Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles. These motorcycles are part of the brand’s CVO range which refers to its top-of-the-line touring motorcycles. The spy pictures reveal that the Road Glide will now feature a completely redesigned fairing with a sharper design and new headlamps. There is also a large new windscreen over the fairing that could be electronically adjustable. The Street Glide on the other hand features more evolutionary styling that includes LED headlamps along with DRLs.

Harley-Davidson will offer the motorcycles with a new 1982 cc engine that will likely replace the older 1917 cc engines. The images also indicate that the engine will feature VVT technology as they show VVT branding on the engine cover when zoomed. Another sign is that the engine looks slightly different in layout which could be a result of this addition. Bringing VVT technology to this range is probably part of the manufacturer’s efforts to keep up with the new emission restrictions. VVT is already offered in other Harley-Davidson motorcycles that feature the ‘Revolution Max’ V-twin midweight engine. Along with the addition of VVT, notable changes to the transmission casing have also been observed which could be evidence that these motorcycles will likely feature a reverse gear.

While these photos only offer a glimpse, it is proof that Harley-Davidson is bringing some major updates to its Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles. While there is no confirmation about whether these motorcycles will make its way to Indian shores, there could be a chance given Harley’s renewed interest in the Indian market.

