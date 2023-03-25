  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide And Street Glide Pictures Leaked

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide And Street Glide Pictures Leaked

The motorcycles will likely feature new VVT technology.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Mar-23 03:38 PM IST
Harley Davidson Road Glide And Street Glide Pictures Leaked; To Feature 1982 cc Engine With VVT.jpg
Highlights
  • These motorcycles are part of the brand’s CVO range
  • The spy pictures reveal that the motorcycles will likely feature mechanical changes and design changes
  • These motorcycles could also feature a newly added reverse gear

Images have surfaced on the internet of what are believed to be the upcoming Harley Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles. These motorcycles are part of the brand’s CVO range which refers to its top-of-the-line touring motorcycles. The spy pictures reveal that the Road Glide will now feature a completely redesigned fairing with a sharper design and new headlamps. There is also a large new windscreen over the fairing that could be electronically adjustable. The Street Glide on the other hand features more evolutionary styling that includes LED headlamps along with DRLs. 

Harley-Davidson will offer the motorcycles with a new 1982 cc engine that will likely replace the older 1917 cc engines. The images also indicate that the engine will feature VVT technology as they show VVT branding on the engine cover when zoomed. Another sign is that the engine looks slightly different in layout which could be a result of this addition. Bringing VVT technology to this range is probably part of the manufacturer’s efforts to keep up with the new emission restrictions. VVT is already offered in other Harley-Davidson motorcycles that feature the ‘Revolution Max’ V-twin midweight engine. Along with the addition of VVT, notable changes to the transmission casing have also been observed which could be evidence that these motorcycles will likely feature a reverse gear.

While these photos only offer a glimpse, it is proof that Harley-Davidson is bringing some major updates to its Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles. While there is no confirmation about whether these motorcycles will make its way to Indian shores, there could be a chance given Harley’s renewed interest in the Indian market.

 

Source

Related Articles
Harley-Davidson Launches X350 In The Chinese Market
Harley-Davidson Launches X350 In The Chinese Market
13 days ago
2023 Harley-Davidson X350 Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut
2023 Harley-Davidson X350 Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut
14 days ago
Harley-Davidson 350 Confirmed In Type Approval Documents
Harley-Davidson 350 Confirmed In Type Approval Documents
2 months ago
Harley-Davidson Will Eventually Become Fully Electric, Says CEO
Harley-Davidson Will Eventually Become Fully Electric, Says CEO
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line