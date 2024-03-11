Login

Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar Recalled In The US Over Powertrain Fault

The motorcycle’s electric powertrain may completely shut down without warning on the S2 Del Mar and the electric bike won't be able to restart.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 11, 2024

  • About 523 units of the S2 Del Mar have been affected by the recall
  • The powertrain may completely shut down without warning
  • LiveWire will fix the issue via an over-the-air software update

Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle brand LiveWire has issued a voluntary recall for the 2024 LiveWire S2 Del Mar e-motorcycle. The safety recall has been announced for the US market and is related to a software issue. In its report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the electric powertrain may completely shut down without warning on the S2 Del Mar and may not restart. 
 

LiveWire said that about 523 units of the electric motorcycle have been affected by the recall. The affected electric bikes were manufactured between July 26, 2023, and January 30, 2024. The company also released the VINs range of the affected vehicles, which starts from 1HD3GCYB0RB550038 to 1HD3GCYHXRB550939 and are non-sequential. 
 

According to LiveWire, the way the Vehicle Supervisory Controller (VSC) software on the S2 Del Mar is programmed on affected bikes, it may initiate a shutdown of the entire powertrain if it exceeds software voltage thresholds. The part in question has been manufactured by the company itself and did not come from an external supplier. 
 

The first report of power loss on the LiveWire S2 Del Mar was reported in December last year. A subsequent investigation identified and revealed the problem, and a recall was initiated late last month. LiveWire says it has had no reports of crashes and injury to the customers. 
 

LiveWire will address the issue via an over-the-air (OTA) update. Customers will be able to do it themselves or visit their nearest LiveWire dealership. The company will not charge the customers for the software upgrade. The latest OTA update was developed and rolled out on February 6, and has already made its way to the models built from February 7 onwards.

# Harley-Davidson# Harley-Davidson LiveWire# LiveWire S2 Del Mar# LiveWire# LiveWire S2# Bikes
