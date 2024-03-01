2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced

Harley-Davidson announced a new limited edition motorcycle for 2024, which is the Hydra-Glide. The Hydra-Glide was a motorcycle that was manufactured between 1949 and 1957. The current Hydra-Glide Revival Replica is based on the Heritage Classic and only 1,750 units of the replica will be manufactured and sold world-wide, with each unit bearing a serial number etched on handlebar clamp.

The Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica will feature a special dual-tone colourway that consists of red and white along with bits of classic chrome as well. The front fender, tall windscreen, and the chrome headlight along with chrome fog-lights harks back to the original Hydra-Glide, of the 1950s. The front suspension consists of 49 mm dual-bending telescopic fork while the rear twin shock absorbers are neatly hidden away, keeping in line with the design of the original Hydra-Glide. The replica gets a pipped leather seat, saddlebags with tassels and a distinct feeling look, which definitely evokes the charm of old Harleys.

The Hydra-Glide Revival Replica gets a Milwaukee-Eight 114 pushrod V-Twin engine which is air/liquid-cooled. The engine is fuel-injected and displaces 1,868 cc. The engine makes 94 bhp at 4,750 rpm along with 161 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the rear wheel is belt-driven, in typical Harley fashion. Needless to say, the Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Replica Revival is portly, with a kerb weight of 336 kg.

The cruiser is priced at $24,999, which when converted to Indian currency is Rs. 20.72 lakh. We have our doubts whether it will come to India in the near future.