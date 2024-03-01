2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on March 1, 2024
Highlights
- Harley-Davidson reveals new Hydra-Glide Revival Replica
- It is based on the current Heritage Classic
- Only 1,750 units will be manufactured
Harley-Davidson announced a new limited edition motorcycle for 2024, which is the Hydra-Glide. The Hydra-Glide was a motorcycle that was manufactured between 1949 and 1957. The current Hydra-Glide Revival Replica is based on the Heritage Classic and only 1,750 units of the replica will be manufactured and sold world-wide, with each unit bearing a serial number etched on handlebar clamp.
Also Read: 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST & CVO Pan America Revealed
The Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica will feature a special dual-tone colourway that consists of red and white along with bits of classic chrome as well. The front fender, tall windscreen, and the chrome headlight along with chrome fog-lights harks back to the original Hydra-Glide, of the 1950s. The front suspension consists of 49 mm dual-bending telescopic fork while the rear twin shock absorbers are neatly hidden away, keeping in line with the design of the original Hydra-Glide. The replica gets a pipped leather seat, saddlebags with tassels and a distinct feeling look, which definitely evokes the charm of old Harleys.
Also Read: 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Street Glide Revealed
The Hydra-Glide Revival Replica gets a Milwaukee-Eight 114 pushrod V-Twin engine which is air/liquid-cooled. The engine is fuel-injected and displaces 1,868 cc. The engine makes 94 bhp at 4,750 rpm along with 161 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the rear wheel is belt-driven, in typical Harley fashion. Needless to say, the Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Replica Revival is portly, with a kerb weight of 336 kg.
The cruiser is priced at $24,999, which when converted to Indian currency is Rs. 20.72 lakh. We have our doubts whether it will come to India in the near future.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Harley-Davidson Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles