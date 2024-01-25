2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America & CVO Road Glide ST Revealed

The Custom Vehicles Department of Harley-Davidson celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and to commemorate the same, the company took the wraps off the CVO Road Glide ST and the CVO Pan America.

CVO Road Glide

Harley says that the CVO Road Glide is the quickest and the most sophisticated performance bagger it has ever manufactured. The bike gets a solo seat which is six inches higher along with a moto handlebar to offer an aggressive riding position. The engine on the bagger is a Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin, which is exclusive to the CVO Road Glide ST, making 130 bhp of maximum power and a bonkers 193 Nm of peak torque, which is the most powerful engine for a factory-manufactured Harley. The final drive ratio has been lowered to offer quick acceleration in each gear.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review

The motorcycle also gets lightweight Titanium shell mufflers, forged carbon fibre bits such as the endcaps, front fender, seat cowl and the tank console. The oil pan too is made of light composite material. The wheels and disc brake rotors too are lightweight to reduce unsprung mass. The total weight of the motorcycle is 363 kg, which is 17 kg lighter than the 380 kg weight of the regular model.

The bagger also gets fully adjustable front and rear suspension from Showa along with premium Brembo brakes. There are 5 standard riding modes – road, sport, track, track plus and rain, along with multiple custom modes that can be used to control the performance characteristics electronically. There is a new infotainment setup which is powered by Skyline OS. The bike gets a colour touchscreen instead of an analogue instrumentation. There is also a 500-watt amplifier and a Rockford Fosgate Stge II 6.5-inch fairing speakers. The Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST gets two colour schemes – Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic. Both bikes get a ‘Screamin’ Eagle graphic on the sides along with 25th anniversary graphics, celebrating the silver-jubilee milestone.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson 2024 Range Revealed

CVO Pan America

This is the first time Harley-Davidson introduced a CVO edition of the Pan America, its first ADV. The CVO Pan Am gets adaptive ride height, Aluminium top and side cases, Aluminium skid plate, a ‘Screamin Eagle’ quick-shifter, tubeless spoked wheels and factory-fitted auxiliary LED forward lighting. The ADV continues to get the Revolution Max 1250 V-Twin engine, touch-screen display and Harley’s Daymaker adaptive headlights.

Prices for the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST start at $42,999 while prices for the CVO Pan America start at $28,399.