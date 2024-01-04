2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Range Revealed

Harley-Davidson has silently dropped its 2024 range of motorcycles, bringing subtle changes. The 2024 Harley range comprises Grand American Touring, Cruiser, Sport, Trike, and Adventure Touring lines but there are no significant changes to either motorcycle lineup. Instead, the American motorcycle maker is holding back some of its biggest reveals for the year on January 24, when it will release its 2024 limited production lineup, including Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models. Harley will also release a new film called American Dreamin' on the same date.

Starting with the adventure touring range, the 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 loses its base variant and gains the new Pan America 1250 Special variant instead. The latter brings features like semi-active suspension, Off-Road modes, and Adaptive Ride Height options, all of which add more versatility to the ADV. Meanwhile, the omission variant has fuelled possibilities of a Pan Am 975 to be in the works. However, there's no official update on the same. Power on the 2024 Pan America 1250 continues to come from the same Revolution Max 1250 liquid-cooled engine with 148 bhp.

With the Grand Touring lineup, Harley has dropped the base Street Glide and Road Glide models for now, which could arrive with CVO updates on January 24. Meanwhile, the other Glide models, including the Road King Special, Road Glide Special, and Ultra Limited, all pack the same Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine options seem to have been discontinued for now.

With respect to cruisers, the 2024 Harley-Davidson Softail now comes in a new grey and black shade. The 2024 Softail Standard has been retained and is the only bike in the cruiser lineup to get the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. The Street Bob 114 bobber, Fat Boy 114 cruiser, and Heritage Classic 114 have been retained for 2024 and with new colour options. They continue to use the Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor. Meanwhile, the Harley Fat Bob 114 has been discontinued for MY2024.

The Harley Sport lineup retains the Sportster S, Nightster and Nightster Special that now come in new colours. The 2024 Harley Sportster S draw power from the same 1250 cc Revolution Max engine, whereas the Nightster gets the 975 cc motor. All three bikes arrive in new colours.

Lastly, Harley-Davidson has updated its trikes - Tri Glide Ultra, Road Glide 3, and Freewheeler - all three of which remain mechanically unchanged. The bikes draw power from the same Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor and get new colours.

Most of the new Harley-Davidson motorcycle range for MY2024 will make its way to India and will be exclusively sold through Harley's premium standalone showrooms. Meanwhile, Harley India is concentrating on delivering the X440, its most affordable offering globally to the masses in the country. The bike has been built in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and will be sold via the Harley-Davidson India and Hero Premia dealerships.