Harley-Davidson India Offers Discounts Of Up To Almost Rs 5 Lakh On Select Models
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Oct-23 09:07 PM IST
Highlights
- The Pan America 1250 is now available for Rs. 16,09,000
- Nightster model is discounted by Rs. 4,30,000
- Sporster S ex-showroom price is now Rs. 12,06,000
With the festive season here, Harley-Davidson India has announced massive discounts on three of its models - Pan America, Nightster and Sportster S. The price drop on these motorcycles goes up to Rs. 5 lakh, however, there is a catch. The discount is only applicable on 2022 model year bikes and it’s only until the stocks last. The company recently made the announcement on its social media handle.
Also Read: Exclusive: Harley-Davidson X440 Scrambler To Be Launched In 2024
The Pan America 1250 comes with the most significant discount, which sees a massive reduction of Rs.4,90,000. Previously priced at Rs.20.99 lakh, the adventure motorcycle is now available for Rs.16.09 lakh (ex-showroom). This model comes with a 1,252 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 150.9 bhp and 8128 Nm of torque.
The price for the Nightster, on the other hand, has been slashed from Rs.14.99 lakh to Rs.10.69 lakh, after a price cut of Rs. 4.30 lakh more budget-friendly for potential buyers. It features a 975 cc twin-cylinder generating 88.5 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.
Meanwhile, the Sportster S, is now available with a cut of Rs.4.45 lakh, bringing its price down from Rs.16.51 lakh to Rs.12.06 lakh. Similar to Pan America, this model features a 1,252 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a slightly reduced output of 120.69 bhp and 125 Nm of torque.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Harley-Davidson Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
4 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
6 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
8 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
8 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
9 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
3 days ago
The 10th edition of India Bike Week is scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9
4 days ago
The next new made-in-India Harley-Davidson will be a scrambler based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which will be launched in 2024, carandbike has learnt.
10 days ago
Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles began on October 15, and are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.
19 days ago
New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.
24 days ago
Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.