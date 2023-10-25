Harley-Davidson India Offers Discounts Of Up To Almost Rs 5 Lakh On Select Models

With the festive season here, Harley-Davidson India has announced massive discounts on three of its models - Pan America, Nightster and Sportster S. The price drop on these motorcycles goes up to Rs. 5 lakh, however, there is a catch. The discount is only applicable on 2022 model year bikes and it’s only until the stocks last. The company recently made the announcement on its social media handle.

The Pan America 1250 comes with the most significant discount, which sees a massive reduction of Rs.4,90,000. Previously priced at Rs.20.99 lakh, the adventure motorcycle is now available for Rs.16.09 lakh (ex-showroom). This model comes with a 1,252 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 150.9 bhp and 8128 Nm of torque.





The price for the Nightster, on the other hand, has been slashed from Rs.14.99 lakh to Rs.10.69 lakh, after a price cut of Rs. 4.30 lakh more budget-friendly for potential buyers. It features a 975 cc twin-cylinder generating 88.5 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.





Meanwhile, the Sportster S, is now available with a cut of Rs.4.45 lakh, bringing its price down from Rs.16.51 lakh to Rs.12.06 lakh. Similar to Pan America, this model features a 1,252 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a slightly reduced output of 120.69 bhp and 125 Nm of torque.



