2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Street Glide Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 25, 2024
- 2024 Harley-Davidson bagger models revealed
- Both motorcycles get a new engine
- There's new and added tech as well
Harley-Davidson took the wraps off the 2024 models of the Road Glide and the Street Glide bagger motorcycles. Both behemoths from Harley get decent updates for 2024. To begin with, both get a revised version of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine which is now counter-balanced to offer better refinement. The cooling system on the engine is all new and the intake and exhaust flow has been optimised to offer better performance. The engine makes 103 bhp at 4,600 rpm along with 176 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The bikes get four ride modes – road, sport, rain and custom, which electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.
In terms of design the motorcycles get a revised fairing along with revised aerodynamics that offer better rider comfort and reduce helmet buffeting by up to 60 per cent. The seat has been revised as well, making it comfier than before, especially on long rides.
The infotainment system on both motorcycles is new too, with a 12.3-inch colour TFT screen, powered by Skyline OS, replaces all analogue instrumentation. The bikes also get a 200-watt audio amplifier along with a pair of fairing mounted speakers.
