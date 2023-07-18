LiveWire S2 Del Mar E-Motorcycle Specs Unveiled

LiveWire has officially revealed the specifications for the S2 Del Mar e-motorcycle. Priced at $15,499 (Coverts to Rs 12,71,010), the S2 Del Mar is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 3.0 seconds. It generates 82.8 bhp of max power and 263 Nm of torque, allowing it to achieve a top speed of 165 kmph.

S2 Del Mar has been officially rated for 181 km of city riding on a single charge. However, it's important to note that the bike has been primarily designed for commuting rather than long-distance journeys. It provides a sustained highway driving range of 69.2 km at 88 kmph and a combined range of 138 km at 88 kmph.

The S2 Del Mar draws its power from a 10.5 kWh battery that supports Level 1 and Level 2 charging. Level 1 charging takes 5.9 hours to charge the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent, and 8.4 hours from zero charge to full charge. Level 2 charging takes approximately 78 minutes to charge the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent, and about 142 minutes from zero charge to full charge.

The S2 Del Mar rides on 19-inch Dunlop DT-1 wheels. The motorcycle offers dynamic ride modes that adapt to road conditions and rider preferences. For optimal control and comfort, the bike is equipped with a fully-adjustable Showa front fork setup and a Showa monoshock at the rear.

Supporting Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, LiveWire's app allows riders to access various features, such as software updates, mobile app pairing, event detection, horn and light control, and tire pressure monitoring via the app. The app also provides information on weather updates, navigation, ride history, roadside assistance, a mobile wallet for storing vehicle information, owner's manual, and maintenance schedule. The bike is equipped with a four-inch round screen.

The S2 Del Mar is equipped with a 6-Axis IMU from Bosch allowing a high level of safety features like cornering ABS, Drag-torque Slip Control System (DSCS), and lean-sensitive traction control.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal