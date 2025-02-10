LiveWire S2 Mulholland Now Available in Europe

LiveWire has officially launched its latest electric cruiser, the S2 Mulholland, in European markets. Till now, the electric motorcycle’s availability has been limited to the American markets.



Unlike traditional motorcycles, there is no fuel tank here. The S2 Mulholland features a fresh design approach between rider and machine. The build incorporates sustainable and eco-friendly materials for components like the fenders, seat, and radiator deflectors. Even the Lunar White colour scheme is also made using sustainable inks.





The is powered by an 85 bhp electric motor, the bike is equipped with a 10.5 kWh battery. According to LiveWire, the e-motorcycle is capable of offering a combined range of over 146 km, while urban riding can offer more than 193 km of range. With a Level 2 charger, the S2 Mulholland can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in approximately 2 hours and 36 minutes.

The frame is constructed from aluminum, with a two-piece subframe. For cycle parts, the suspension system includes a telescopic fork and an adjustable rear monoshock, both sourced from Hitachi. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with Brembo calipers.

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle comes with a 4-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity through the LiveWire Connect app, and is also equipped with navigation.



Currently, Harley-Davidson has no plans of bringing the LiveWire brand to Indian shores.