LiveWire S2 Mulholland Now Available in Europe

The e-motorcycle packs a 85 bhp motor and 10.5 kWh battery pack, that is capable of offering a city range of 193 km
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Features an 85 bhp motor and a 10.5 kWh battery pack
  • Packs a 4-inch colour TFT and all LED lighting
  • Capable of offering excess of 193 km range in city use

LiveWire has officially launched its latest electric cruiser, the S2 Mulholland, in European markets. Till now, the electric motorcycle’s availability has been limited to the American markets.
 

Unlike traditional motorcycles, there is no fuel tank here. The S2 Mulholland features a fresh design approach between rider and machine. The build incorporates sustainable and eco-friendly materials for components like the fenders, seat, and radiator deflectors. Even the Lunar White colour scheme is also made using sustainable inks.  

 

Live Wire S2 Mulholland edited carandbike 2
 

The is powered by an 85 bhp electric motor, the bike is equipped with a 10.5 kWh battery. According to LiveWire, the e-motorcycle is capable of offering a combined range of over 146 km, while urban riding can offer more than 193 km of range. With a Level 2 charger, the S2 Mulholland can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in approximately 2 hours and 36 minutes.

 

Also Read: LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets

 

 

Live Wire S2 Mulholland edited carandbike 3
 

The frame is constructed from aluminum, with a two-piece subframe. For cycle parts, the suspension system includes a telescopic fork and an adjustable rear monoshock, both sourced from Hitachi. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with Brembo calipers.

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle comes with a 4-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity through the LiveWire Connect app, and is also equipped with navigation.
 

Currently, Harley-Davidson has no plans of bringing the LiveWire brand to Indian shores.

  The electric cruiser from Harley-Davidson's EV brand is the third for LiveWire, and boasts of over 117 km range at highway speeds of around 88 kmph.
    LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets
    LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets
  The S2 Del Mar comes with a 10.5 kWh battery that supports Level 1 and Level 2 charging
    LiveWire S2 Del Mar E-Motorcycle Specs Unveiled
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar Recalled In The US Over Powertrain Fault
  • The S2 Del Mar comes with a 10.5 kWh battery that supports Level 1 and Level 2 charging
    LiveWire S2 Del Mar E-Motorcycle Specs Unveiled
  • The LiveWire S2 Del Mar is the brand's most affordable yet but has a limited production run of just 100 examples, all of which were sold out in just 18 minutes after the pre-booking window opened.
    Harley-Davidson's LiveWire Unveils S2 Del Mar Electric Motorcycle, Its Most Affordable Yet
  • KYMCO will be investing $100 million into LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle division and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (ABIC), a special purpose acquisition company, which will combine to form a new publicly traded company.
    Harley-Davidson And KYMCO Partner To Develop Future Electric Vehicles

  • The e-motorcycle packs a 85 bhp motor and 10.5 kWh battery pack, that is capable of offering a city range of 193 km
    LiveWire S2 Mulholland Now Available in Europe
  • The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is the first ever Volvo EV to sport the ‘Cross Country’ nametag and sits 18 mm higher than the standard EX30
    Volvo EX30 Cross Country Revealed; Gets Higher Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
  • The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut back in September 2024.
    2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift To Be Launched In India In March 2025
  Aprilia India is all set to launch the Tuono 457 in India in the coming weeks.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Design Patented In India Ahead Of Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard
  • The Sealion 7 will be BYD’s fourth passenger vehicle to go on sale in the Indian market.
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For February 17
  • A teaser video gives the date for what is expected to be the new Ducati XDiavel V4. More details will be revealed on February 13, 2025.
    Will The Ducati XDiavel V4 Be Released Soon?
  • The Kia Seltos has been spied on test once again, albeit this time with a new headlamp design while its overall silhouette remains the same.
    Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design
  • Aprilia India is all set to launch the Tuono 457 in India in the coming weeks.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Design Patented In India Ahead Of Launch
  • While an official statement from both companies is awaited, reports suggest that differences between the two brands have led to the potential merger being called off
    Nissan-Honda Merger Set To Be Called Off, According To Reports
  • The new policy replaces the previous rule which denied the import of vehicles manufactured post 1950
    India Legalises Imports Of Vintage Cars Older Than 50 Years
