LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets

The electric cruiser from Harley-Davidson’s EV brand is the third for LiveWire, and boasts of over 117 km range at highway speeds of around 88 kmph.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • LiveWire S2 Mulholland is based on the S2 platform shared with the Del Mar
  • 169 kmph top speed, max claimed range of 195 km
  • LiveWire is Harley-Davidson's EV brand

Harley-Davidson’s EV brand, LiveWire has officially announced the new S2 Mulholland performance cruiser, the company’s third electric motorcycle. The Mulholland is also based on the company’s affordable S2 platform, which also has the flat-track-inspired S2 Del Mar. The S2 Mulholland shares most of its components with the Del Mar, including the S2 Arrow’s integrated battery, motor and on-board charger and inverter, which also forms the centrepiece of its chassis. That means it uses the same 10.5kWh battery pack and claimed performance figures of 84 bhp and 263 Nm.

 

Also Read: LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased

 

The S2 Mulholland is based on the S2 platform shared with the LiveWire S2 Del Mar.

 

The Mulholland claims a top speed of 160 kmph, or around 6 kmph slower than the Del Mar’s claimed velocity, and its 0-60 time is also 0.3 seconds slower at a claimed 3.3 seconds. According to LiveWire, the battery pack is capable of delivering around 195 km range in city riding and 117 km range at highway speeds of around 88 kmph. Using Level 1 and Level 2 charging, the company says the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in 5.9 hours or 78 minutes, respectively.

 

The S2 Mulholland has a claimed top speed of 169 kmph, and maximum claimed range of 195 km in the city.

 

Visually, the S2 Mulholland seems to borrow design elements from the LiveWire One, including a similar circular headlight and front turn indicators. The underslung bar-end mirrors and the silhouette give the Mulholland more of a cruiser-like profile compared to the flat track-inspired S2 Del Mar. The Mulholland has less bodywork than the Del Mar, exposing more of the front headstock. The S2 Mulholland uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, shod with Dunlop Roadsmart IV tyres.

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Hydra Glide Revival Announced

 

 

Braking duties of the Mulholland are handled by a single Brembo M4.32 floating monobloc four-piston caliper up front and a PF34 single-piston caliper at the rear. Cornering ABS is standard, along with drag-torque slip control and cornering traction control. In the US, the S2 Mulholland is priced at $15,999 (approximately Rs. 13.35 lakh under current exchange rates). The 2024 LiveWire S2 Mulholland is now available in North America and is expected to be offered in other markets, including select European markets, in 2025. It’s not expected to be introduced in India anytime soon.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

