TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
31-Oct-23 02:18 PM IST
Highlights
- TVS iQube crosses 2 lakh unit sales
- It was launched in January 2020
- The iQube electric scooter is presently offered in two variants
TVS Motor Company has announced that the cumulative sales of its iQube electric scooter have exceeded 2 lakh units. This achievement follows the earlier milestone reached on August 2, 2023, when the brand revealed the sale of 1.5 lakh units of the iQube. However, it took the brand just under two months to sell an additional 50,000 units.
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020. In the most recent quarter, the company reported sales of 58,000 units, demonstrating a substantial increase compared to the 16,000 units sold in the corresponding quarter of September 2022.
Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh; Has 140 KM Range, 105 Kmph Top Speed
The TVS iQube electric scooter is presently offered in two variants. The base model provides a practical real-world range of up to 100 km and features a 5.0-inch TFT screen. In contrast, the iQube S variant is equipped with a larger 7-inch TFT display while maintaining the same 100 km real-world range.
In 2022, the brand introduced two new variants, the S and ST, with the ST variant having been showcased but not yet available for sale. The standard model is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, while the S variant is available at Rs 1.57 lakh (both prices are on-road in Karnataka, including the FAME-II subsidy).
Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
The iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor, delivering 0 to 40 kmph acceleration in 4.2 seconds. The scooter includes two ride modes, economy and power, along with a reverse mode. In power mode, both the base and S variants can reach a top speed of 78 kmph, while the ST variant manages a slightly higher top speed of 82 kmph.
Also Read: TVS X First Ride: TVS’ Flagship Electric Scooter Ridden
In recent developments, TVS introduced its flagship electric scooter, the TVS X, with an introductory price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the second electric scooter from the brand to be available in the Indian market. Additionally, TVS unveiled a special edition of its Ronin motorcycle, with a few feature upgrades, cosmetic enhancements and a new colour scheme, Nimbus Grey.
