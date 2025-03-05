Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Ultraviolette has introduced its first dual-purpose electric motorcycle in India, called the Shockwave. Priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) introductory for the first 1,000 buyers, the Shockwave is built on a lightweight platform and has been launched alongside the brand's first electric scooter, the Tesseract. These launches are part of a larger expansion plan, with more electric vehicles expected in the near future. Post the 1,000 units, the Shockwave will carry a sticker price of Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.





The Ultraviolette Shockwave stands out for its dual-purpose and lightweight design, suited for both on-road and off-road use. Its slim profile includes a high-beak front and vertically stacked dual-projector LED headlights. It features a high handlebar and a seat design inspired by rally bikes, which merges smoothly with the narrow tail section. To enhance off-road handling, the bike also comes with an off-road-style handlebar. The electric motorcycle is available in two colour options Electric Yellow with Black and White with Red.





Weighing 120 kg, the Shockwave offers an impressive power-to-weight ratio with an IDC range of 165 km on a single charge. It is powered by an electric motor delivering 14 hp and a peak torque of 505 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The top speed is capped at 120 kmph.





The Ultraviolette Shockwave is designed for versatility, combining style, performance, and utility for both urban and off-road riders.