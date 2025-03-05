Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 LakhUltraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 LakhMercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh

The first 1000 units of the Shockwave will be sold at an introductory sticker price of Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom, followed by a retail price of Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.5 lakh
  • Based on a lightweight dual-purpose platform
  • Offered in two dual-tone colour options

Ultraviolette has introduced its first dual-purpose electric motorcycle in India, called the Shockwave. Priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) introductory for the first 1,000 buyers, the Shockwave is built on a lightweight platform and has been launched alongside the brand's first electric scooter, the Tesseract. These launches are part of a larger expansion plan, with more electric vehicles expected in the near future. Post the 1,000 units, the Shockwave will carry a sticker price of Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

 

Ultraviolette shockwave electric bike launched india carandbike edited 3
 

The Ultraviolette Shockwave stands out for its dual-purpose and lightweight design, suited for both on-road and off-road use. Its slim profile includes a high-beak front and vertically stacked dual-projector LED headlights. It features a high handlebar and a seat design inspired by rally bikes, which merges smoothly with the narrow tail section. To enhance off-road handling, the bike also comes with an off-road-style handlebar. The electric motorcycle is available in two colour options Electric Yellow with Black and White with Red.

 

Ultraviolette shockwave electric bike launched india carandbike edited 6
 

Weighing 120 kg, the Shockwave offers an impressive power-to-weight ratio with an IDC range of 165 km on a single charge. It is powered by an electric motor delivering 14 hp and a peak torque of 505 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The top speed is capped at 120 kmph. 

 

Ultraviolette shockwave electric bike launched india carandbike edited 4
 

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is designed for versatility, combining style, performance, and utility for both urban and off-road riders.

# Ultraviolette shockwave# shockwave dual-purpose# Ultraviolette shockwave electric bike# Ultraviolette shockwave price# Ultraviolette shockwave features# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices

Latest Reviews

  • The first 1000 units of the Shockwave will be sold at an introductory sticker price of Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom, followed by a retail price of Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • It features a fresh design along with new cycle parts and updated electronics.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
  • This is the second major makeover that the XC90 has received since it first went on sale in the global market
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore
  • A total of 16 hydrogen-powered trucks from Tata Motors will operate in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat and on more freight routes across the country.
    Tata Motors Begins Trials Of India’s First Hydrogen Truck
  • Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims
  • Latest teasers provide a glimpse at the SUV’s front and tail lamp design with the company suggesting that production is already underway in Europe
    New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty
  • Japan was the only market still accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in 2025.
    Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan

Popular Ultraviolette Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved