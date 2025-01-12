BYD Atto 2: Five Things To Know About BYD’s Suzuki e-Vitara Rival

BYD recently showcased the all-electric Atto 2, its latest product for Europe at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show. The EV, as its name suggests, is smaller in size to the Atto 3 SUV, which is currently on sale in the Indian and European markets. Slated to go on sale in the European market sometime next month, the Atto 2 will solely be offered with one battery pack and powertrain option initially. Here are five things to know about the EV.

Rebadged BYD Yuan Up

The BYD Atto 2 is essentially a rebadged version of the BYD Yuan Up, for the European market. The Yuan Up was unveiled early in 2024 and is currently on sale in countries such as Colombia, Brazil and China. The all-electric SUV is also sold as the BYD Yuan Pro in select Latin American countries and as the BYD S1 Pro in Costa Rica.

Design and Dimensions

Dimension-wise, the Atto 2 measures 4310 mm long, 1830 mm wide, and 1675 mm tall, making it comparable in size to the likes of the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. Visually, the Atto 2’s design appears to be more sober when compared with a few other models in BYD’s portfolio. The front end features conventional LED headlamps that are merged with a sash black element. The vehicle’s silhouette is quite upright, sporting a flat roofline, with short front and rear overhangs. The vehicle sports cladding around the wheel arches and towards the lower side of its body. Towards the rear, the vehicle gets a connected tail lamp setup.

Features

On the inside, the Atto 2 gets a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, similar to a few other models in BYD’s global portfolio. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a head-up display.



Powertrain, Battery Pack and Range

While the Atto 2 will initially solely be sold with a 45 kWh battery pack in the European market, the company stated that it will soon introduce a long-range version of the SUV. The 45 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed range of 312 km and powers a 175 bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels.

India Launch



While there is no confirmation as of now, the growing demand for the Chinese carmaker’s vehicles in the Indian market might influence its decision to bring the EV to Indian shores. BYD’s next launch in the Indian market will be the Sealion 7, which will be launched in India by the first quarter of 2025. The manufacturer plans to showcase the vehicle on January 17 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.