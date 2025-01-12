Login
BYD Atto 2: Five Things To Know About BYD’s Suzuki e-Vitara Rival

The Atto 2 is BYD’s latest product for the European market, which is smaller in size to the Atto 3 SUV
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • BYD has showcased the Atto 2 at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show.
  • Smaller in size to the Atto 3 SUV.
  • To solely be offered with one battery pack and powertrain option initially.

BYD recently showcased the all-electric Atto 2, its latest product for Europe at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show. The EV, as its name suggests, is smaller in size to the Atto 3 SUV, which is currently on sale in the Indian and European markets. Slated to go on sale in the European market sometime next month, the Atto 2 will solely be offered with one battery pack and powertrain option initially. Here are five things to know about the EV.

 

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For Q1 2025; Showcase At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
 

Rebadged BYD Yuan Up

 

AD 4nXdSrjI278auLVFbZ uJrKf1jiFb17n9CvgVYhXw suS0ffA Qn4EzXk2c3MX9ndZsKopJX29bU7nNVByQWGpPtfPF07MXhK d6Lr6TrBxHTQ9yPbVb2LG5 aV0x3GNLZ5li uVDXQ?key=NGcXErf1mHycuXFRia7Aare

The BYD Atto 2 is essentially a rebadged version of the BYD Yuan Up, for the European market. The Yuan Up was unveiled early in 2024 and is currently on sale in countries such as Colombia, Brazil and China. The all-electric SUV is also sold as the BYD Yuan Pro in select Latin American countries and as the BYD S1 Pro in Costa Rica. 

 

Also Read: BYD Denza N9 Luxury SUV Design Trademarked In India

 

Design and Dimensions

 

AD 4nXcgLSNncjVhH5qvTC1 mRS91zEy9gXPtRH48XKlEQjA57hIMllf0vvpIUQcdm9XveIYfpq6 oY q2lVaExSnrYYeGniTre8CrvbqgH9tSqJ9SFe0UPSaD8Hg 8B08IUYUCX D43mA?key=NGcXErf1mHycuXFRia7Aare

Dimension-wise, the Atto 2 measures 4310 mm long, 1830 mm wide, and 1675 mm tall, making it comparable in size to the likes of the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. Visually, the Atto 2’s design appears to be more sober when compared with a few other models in BYD’s portfolio. The front end features conventional LED headlamps that are merged with a sash black element. The vehicle’s silhouette is quite upright, sporting a flat roofline, with short front and rear overhangs. The vehicle sports cladding around the wheel arches and towards the lower side of its body. Towards the rear, the vehicle gets a connected tail lamp setup. 

 

Also Read: More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh
 

Features

 

AD 4nXcRK7agP c IV8LmqQfrk1OAam0XLpJgJpprXd09nEfSS05B wBSvbwUn5pqtmAd2v5PrncBYwEhc5nQmxdvoSpqlzHdKqN rLKV5Lta C4aqty1 3I7Y DFdPNlYYzMAgZCZJHUQ?key=NGcXErf1mHycuXFRia7Aare

On the inside, the Atto 2 gets a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, similar to a few other models in BYD’s global portfolio. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a head-up display. 
 

Powertrain, Battery Pack and Range

 

AD 4nXdUJRyH6esY f2I0nap9rFUO4mPku8JDMtiQYM6PvFndVti2LsVcrA5U74r0U4kXvwFYDfer f7UXAhmSBYD5UvfUjecFT3PARcxtY8UGoMYvdjIZoih GhnzC5qtbBBN57degzCQ?key=NGcXErf1mHycuXFRia7Aare

While the Atto 2 will initially solely be sold with a 45 kWh battery pack in the European market, the company stated that it will soon introduce a long-range version of the SUV. The 45 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed range of 312 km and powers a 175 bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels.

 

India Launch


While there is no confirmation as of now, the growing demand for the Chinese carmaker’s vehicles in the Indian market might influence its decision to bring the EV to Indian shores. BYD’s next launch in the Indian market will be the Sealion 7, which will be launched in India by the first quarter of 2025. The manufacturer plans to showcase the vehicle on January 17 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

