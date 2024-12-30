BYD Denza N9 Luxury SUV Design Trademarked In India

BYD has patented its new flagship SUV, under its upmarket sub-brand Denza, in India. The Denza N9 made its public debut in November 2024 at the Guangzhou Auto Show and will be the luxury sub-brand’s flagship three-row SUV in markets across the globe.

Also read: Electric Cars, SUVs Launched In India In 2024





The N9 is best described as large with the SUV measuring over 5.2 metres long, 2 metres wide, 1.8 metres tall and sitting on a wheelbase in excess of 3.1 metres. In terms of looks, the N9’s design is quite straight-laced with the fascia featuring an enclosed grille, sleek sweptback headlamps, air vents lower down on the bonnet and a skid-plate element at the base of the bumper. A LIDAR module is also seen sitting atop the windshield.



There is little fuss to the design in profile as well with large windows, clean body lines and gently flared wheel arches. Even the use of cladding is minimal. Round the back the SUV gets a raked rear glass, a roof-mounted spoiler and a pseudo-light-bar style tail lamps with the Denza logo at the centre.

Also read: More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh



The cabin meanwhile is a high-tech affair with a large 17.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen flanked by smaller 13.2-inch displays for the instrument cluster and a dedicated co-river display. Also offered is a head-up display. The N9 features individual captain seats in the second row with each offered with a fold-away writing table and a fold-down central screen for infotainment purposes. The third row also seats two individuals.



On the powertrain front, the Denza N9 will go on sale in its home market in 2025 with plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrain options with the latter set to feature a tri-motor set-up with up to 952 bhp on tap.



Currently, it remains to be seen if BYD will consider the Denza brand for the Indian market. The patent filing could like be a routine operation from the brand to safeguard the SUV’s name and design.