Ducati Unveils 2024 Panigale V2 And Multistrada V2 S Models With New Updates And Paint Schemes

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has revealed the 2024 versions of its Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2 S models for the international market. The latest update introduces new paint schemes, namely Thrilling Black and Street Grey, while the iconic Ducati Red colour remains available alongside the new options. The 2024 Panigale V2 showcases sleek all-black bodywork and wheels, with striking red inserts enhancing the wheel rims. Additionally, the front fairing proudly displays the red inscription of 'Panigale' and the black V2 moniker.

Meanwhile, the Multistrada V2 S model is presented with red wheels and red stickers on the fairing's side. Beyond these aesthetic alterations, both bikes retain their previous specifications, including the engine unit, gearbox, electronics, and suspension. The introduction of the 2024 editions aims to keep the models captivating while offering new possibilities for Ducati enthusiasts. Bookings for these exciting variants are expected to open soon.

Ducati India intends to launch the new colour schemes for the 2024 Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2 in the Indian market in the coming months.