EICMA 2024: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled

The Streetfighter V2 is powered by the same engine as the Panigale V2. It is 30 bhp less powerful, and 9 kg lighter than the engine it replaces.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ducati has unveiled the Streetfighter V2.
  • Powered by the same 890 cc V-Twin engine as the Panigale V2.
  • Gets a range of subtle design tweaks.

Ducati has also revealed the new Streetfighter V2 street-naked motorcycle alongside the new Panigale V2. Similar to the Panigale, the biggest talking point of the new Streetfighter is the new V2 engine, which makes less power than the older engine, and is significantly lighter. Furthermore, the motorcycle also gets a range of new styling cues, in addition to an array of new features. 

 

 EICMA 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled 2

The new Streetfighter V2 gets a revised headlamp

 

In terms of design, the new Streetfighter V2 gets very subtle styling tweaks. The most obvious change is the revised headlamps where the DRLs are split down the middle, unlike its predecessor, which had connected V-shaped DRLs. Other changes include redesigned air vents up front, a new side cowl, and a new under-seat exhaust. The tail section has also been modified and now gets a smaller passenger seat and a new rear fender.

 

The new 890 cc V-twin engine has a peak power output of 118 bhp, which is over 30 bhp lower than its predecessor, while peak torque has also dropped by 10 Nm, and now stands at 93.3 Nm. The new engine is, however, 9 kg lighter than the engine it replaces, the Superquadro. The new V-Twin is also mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter. 
 EICMA 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled 1

The new V-Twin engine weighs 9 kg less than the engine it replaces

 

The Streetfighter V2 is identical to the new Panigale V2 on the mechanical front. The Streetfighter V2 is also built on an aluminium monocoque frame with a double-sided swingarm. The V2 S variant gets a fully adjustable suspension setup from Ohlins. Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm upside-down fork setup from Marzocchi and a rear monoshock setup from Kayaba, both fully adjustable. On the braking front, the motorcycle gets twin discs with Brembo Monobloc M50 piston calipers up front, while the rear gets a single disc with dual-piston calipers. The new motorcycle has a wet weight of 178 kg, down from 193 kg on its predecessor, and has a 28 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor. Opting for the V2 S variant of the Streetfighter, however, will further reduce weight by 3 kg.

 

Similar to its fully-faired sibling, the motorcycle is now equipped with an all-new five-inch TFT display. Electronics on offer in the motorcycle include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and cruise control. The motorcycle comes with four riding modes- Race, Sport, Road, and Wet.

 

