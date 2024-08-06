Login
Is Ducati Working On A More Affordable Panigale?

Latest documents filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) point to Ducati working on what could be a more affordable v-twin sportbike.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Ducati sportbike may be in the making
  • Likely to replace Panigale V2, SuperSport 950
  • New Ducati sportbike likely to debut as 2025 model

Ducati is reportedly working on a more affordable v-twin sportbike that will be positioned below the Panigale V4. The limited run of 555 units of the current Panigale V2 Final Edition indicates that Ducati’s superquadro engine will be discontinued, but the older 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree v-twin will continue, and could be the base for the new Ducati sportbike. This engine is already in use in several current Ducati models, including the Multistrada V2, the SuperSport, the Monster, the DesertX and the Hypermotard.

 

Ducati Panigale V4

The new upcoming model is expected to be a replacement for the current Panigale V2, as well as the SuperSport 950. 

 

New documents filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicate that Ducati is planning to streamline its sportbike line-up, and trim the current number of models. Reports indicate that Ducati is going to trim its sportbike product line-up, and both the current Panigale V2 and the SuperSport 950 are going to be replaced by this single sportbike model 


 

Ducati Supersport 950 S 22

Even the current SuperSport 950 is expected to be axed along with the Panigale V2. 

 

Internally codenamed as the 2102 Project, the new sportbike is expected to make between 111 bhp and 122 bhp, possibly from the existing 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree v-twin, which currently puts out 114 bhp in the SuperSport 950. The new model is expected to be the only v-twin (L-twin in Ducati-speak) sportbike in Ducati’s line-up in 2025, sitting just below the Panigale V4. The new sportbike will not be as powerful or as edgy as the Panigale V2, with performance closer to the current SuperSport 950. Either way, Ducati seems to have planned a new strategy to streamline its sportbike product line-up. 

 

The fate of the Superquadro engine will also likely leave a gap in the naked segment, where the current Streetfighter V2 sits in, so a similar naked bike which is likely to be more manageable than the V2, will likely be introduced. More concrete information is expected towards the end of 2024, with more details on the new models coming in sometime in early 2025.

 

(Source)


 

# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

