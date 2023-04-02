MG Motor Sales Reach All Time High With Hector Leading The Way

MG Motor India today announced, as always, their retail sales. Meanwhile, the industry continues to provide wholesale numbers. 6051 units in March 2023, a growth of 28% over the same month last year was recorded. This is an all-time high for MG India in terms of monthly unit sales to date. The company had retailed 4,721 units in March 2022. This is a significant jump for the manufacturer.

MG says they have demand and the semiconductor supplies through various localization initiatives are easing. The logistical bottlenecks have been cleared and the key factors in this achievement of MG Motors. This momentum is expected to sustain and improve shortly as well says MG Motor. Meanwhile, other manufacturers still claim that the chip shortage is hurting their sales and deliveries.

According to MG Motor India, The manufacturer is witnessing encouraging sentiment for all its models. The performance of the Gloster has been positive with its sales ramping up steadily since its launch in 2020. The sales of Hector and its variants make up most of the sales. The latest refresh for Hector has been substantial only in the technology and interior areas.

However, the number for Astor remains slightly lower than segment standards. The MG ZS EV is also a car that is helping the brand in the crucial segment where it goes against the like of the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 400 and Hyundai Kona.

The carmaker is gearing up for the imminent launch of its forthcoming Smart EV, ‘Comet’. A game changer product that could be a hit or a miss considering its small size. Something that has not worked in the past, might just work in the future. A range of 250 kms is expected and the top speed could be under the 100 km/hr mark.