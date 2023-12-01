Login

Auto Sales November 2023: MG Motor India Registers 4,154 Units Of Sales

The brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent when compared to sales from the previous month.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 1, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Electric vehicles contributed 30 per cent of the total sales.
  • MG witnessed a mere 1.8 per cent YoY growth.
  • MG Motor India recently partnered with Charge Zone.

MG Motor India has announced its monthly sales figures for November 2023, with 4,154 units sold. In a month-over-month comparison to October 2023, when the company sold 5,108 units, the brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent. When compared to sales for the corresponding period last year - 4,079 units in November 2022 - there is a mere YoY growth of 1.8 per cent in sales.

 

Also Read: JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC

 

Electric vehicles contributed to 30 per cent of the total sales.

 

Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to its sales, accounting for 30 per cent of the total sales. This marks a month-over-month increase of 5 per cent in sales for electric vehicles offered by the brand. Moreover, in October 2023, MG reduced the prices of its electric SUV, the ZS EV, in India by up to Rs. 2.30 lakh. The price slash can be attributed to the increase in sales.

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Partners With Charge Zone To Expand EV Charging Network

 

MG witnessed a mere 1.8 per cent YoY growth.

 

MG Motor India recently partnered with Charge Zone, a key player in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The brand now claims that it has so far established a network of 12,000 chargers across the country. Over the upcoming months, MG and Charge Zone plan to collaboratively establish charging stations in strategic locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships, and they will be available for public use, welcoming all EV owners.

